What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei’s net worth?

The Bachelor is back and better than ever, and the handsome Joey Graziadei is ready to sweep women from all across America off of their feet for the second time, this time as the lead of season 28 of the beloved competition series.

For those who have not yet marked their calendars, The Bachelor season 28 will kick off tonight (January 22), where a whopping 32 women — the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise — will step out of the limo and into the Bachelor Mansion, all looking for love with Graziadei.

Because the Pennsylvania native will be flooding our television screens until further notice, fans of The Bachelor franchise have quite a few queries regarding The Bachelor himself.

Given his recent rise to success — making appearances on Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Mark, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and more in 2024 so far — one of the most frequently asked questions has to do with his income.

What is Joey Graziadei’s net worth? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

While there is no way to know for sure, sources like Daily Express US, Yahoo, TV Shows Ace, and more have reported that the 28-year-old has an estimated net worth of about $250,000 heading into season 28 of The Bachelor.

With an illustrious career as a television personality, a tennis coach, and in corporate sales, it is assumed that his net worth comes from all different aspects of his professional life, resulting in a net worth that is around a quarter of a million dollars, but will this number increase as he starts to gain more and more success as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor? Only time will tell…

Nonetheless, to watch a whopping 32 women fight for Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC this evening to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!