What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Rachel Nance’s secret talent?

After their oh-so romantic one-on-one date in episode 5 of The Bachelor — where they took a crack at Flamenco dancing together in Spain — it looks like Joey Graziadei knows everything about the one and only Rachel Nance.

Recommended Videos

Contrary to popular belief, it looks like the Hawaii native has quite a few tricks up her sleeve beyond what she has shared with Joey on the beloved competition series, answering a great deal of silly questions in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation.

Who is her celebrity crush?

What is her guilty pleasure?

What is her biggest pet peeve?

Answering all of these questions and more in said interview, it looks like Rachel is so much more than meets the eye, but does she happen to have a secret talent as well? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What is Rachel’s hidden talent?

Photo via ABC

It looks like Rachel has a secret talent after all, revealing to Bachelor Nation, “my hidden talent is I’m really good at untangling necklaces.” Joining the hit competition show alongside 31 other women, chances are this skill came in handy in the Bachelor Mansion. If someone needs help untangling their necklace while getting ready for a group date, one-on-one date, cocktail party, and beyond, definitely give Rachel a shout!

Regardless of her hidden talent, are Rachel and Joey endgame after all, causing her to secure both the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end season 28? To find out for yourself if they are a perfect match — or if he chooses Jenn Tran, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, or Kelsey Toussant instead — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu. With Joey’s unprecedented ending approaching week after week, we seriously cannot contain our excitement!