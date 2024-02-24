What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Rachel Nance’s biggest pet peeve?

After embarking on a romantic one-on-one date with one another in episode 5 — where they cruised around Spain as a couple and immersed themselves in the culture, even taking a crack at Flamenco dancing together — it looks like Joey Graziadei and Rachel Nance are growing their connection deeper and deeper on season 28 of The Bachelor, with viewers taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise their undeniable chemistry.

Recommended Videos

“Rachel is the only contestant that really brings out Joey’s personality… I smile #TheBachelor” “The way Rachel and Joey already look married 🤭🤭 #TheBachelor” “This is Rachel’s man don’t playyy 😭😭 #TheBachelor”

Although Rachel appeared to be the perfect match (no pun intended) for the tennis professional during their date, fans of The Bachelor franchise were left with dozens and dozens of questions about the Hawaii native beyond the beloved competition series, resulting in queries regarding her age, her likes, her dislikes, and beyond. Fortunately, the brunette beauty spilled all of the tea in a conversation with Bachelor Nation, even admitting her biggest pet peeve.

Keep scrolling to see for yourself what Rachel had to say…

What is Rachel’s biggest pet peeve?

Photo via ABC

“My biggest pet peeve is people smacking their food when they eat,” Rachel told Bachelor Nation during a game of 20 questions, and we seriously could not agree more.

Given the fact that Lexi Young told Bachelor Nation during a separate game of 20 questions that she simply cannot stand loud eaters, could the pair embark on an extremely quiet dinner date with one another once season 28 of The Bachelor comes to a close? Only time will tell…

Crossing our fingers that he does not smack his food when he eats, could Rachel find her perfect match in Joey at the end of her stint on the show, or will Jenn Tran, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, or Kelsey Toussant secure the final rose and Neil Lane sparkler instead? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC — or stream them the following day via Hulu — because with hometown dates right around the corner, the drama is at an all-time high.