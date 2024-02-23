What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Lexi Young’s biggest pet peeve?

Joey Graziadei and Lexi Young might not have found lasting love with one another on The Bachelor, but it is clear that the latter stole the hearts of individuals all across America nonetheless.

Lexi and Joey embarked on their first one-on-one date in Malta during episode 4 of the beloved competition series, where they spent time with the locals and explored the landmarks in a date that was straight out of a dream. As one can assume, the entire day was nothing short of spectacular, however, their relationship reached new heights during the dinner portion, where Lexi opened up about her battle with endometriosis and other aspects of her personal life. Because of this vulnerability, the 30-year-old ultimately secured her spot as one of the frontrunners of season 28 — alongside contestants Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Jenn Tran, and more — however, her journey ultimately came to a close sooner than fans of the franchise, as well as The Bachelor himself, had anticipated.

During episode 6 of the hit competition show, Joey and Lexi disagreed when it came to their timeline of getting married and having kids, with the former wanting a two or three year engagement and the latter wanting to get the ball rolling almost instantaneously. Deciding that this was a non-negotiable, Lexi made the difficult decision to leave the show at the top 10.

Because of her untimely exit, fans of the franchise did not get to know Lexi beyond her one-on-one date in episode 4, resulting in dozens and dozens of questions about her life beyond the show.

What is Lexi Young’s secret talent?

What is Lexi Young’s guilty pleasure?

What would be Lexi Young’s last meal on Earth?

The brunette beauty answered all of these questions and more — even revealing her biggest pet peeve — in exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation. Keep scrolling to find out what this pet peeve is for yourself…

What is Lexi’s biggest pet peeve?

When asked by Bachelor Nation what her biggest pet peeve is, Lexi admitted that she simply cannot stand loud eaters, and we do not blame her whatsoever. Hopefully she finds her perfect match beyond The Bachelor, and hopefully he keeps it quiet on their dinner dates. Needless to say, our fingers are crossed!

While Lexi Young might be out of the running, who will find their perfect match in Joey Graziadei at the end of season 28? To find out who secures the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler — Jenn Tran, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Toussant, or Rachel Nance — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

Reality Steve reported that the remainder of the season going to be a wild ride, so be sure to buckle those seatbelts.