What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Lexi Young’s guilty pleasure?

Lexi Young and Joey Graziadei looked like they could have been a perfect match — getting engaged to one another at the end of season 28 of The Bachelor — however, things took a turn for the worse in episode 6 of the beloved competition series.

Recommended Videos

Embarking on their first one-on-one date together in Malta — where they spent time with the locals and explored the landmarks — things seemed to be smooth sailing between Lexi and Joey in episode 4, with the latter telling the camera that it felt like he was on a date with his girlfriend. The dinner portion of the date allowed the duo to connect on an even deeper level as well, with Lexi opening up about her struggles with endometriosis.

While they were seemingly two peas in a pod, the connection between Lexi and Joey came to a screeching halt in episode 6, when the brunette beauty decided to call it quits. When asking about his timeline of marriage and children, Joey told Lexi that wants to be engaged for about two to three years beforehand. Given the fact that she is 30 years old — and given the fact that having kids will be more difficult due to her endometriotis diagnosis — she ultimately self-eliminated from the show, despite securing a spot in top 10.

Given that her Bachelor journey ended rather abruptly, Lexi shared with fans of the franchise everything that there is to know about her in a cheeky game of 20 questions, much of which did not make it onto our television screens. Revealing her pet peeves, celebrity crush, and even her guilty pleasure, keep scrolling to the answer to the latter…

What is Lexi’s guilty pleasure?

Image via ABC

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Lexi revealed that her guilty pleasure is “Bravo TV/The Housewives,” and we do not blame her whatsoever. She then proceeded to quote the iconic line, “Receipts. Proof. Timeline. Screenshots. Everything.” from the season 4 finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. How iconic is that?

Given the fact that Lexi is no longer fighting for Joey’s heart after self-eliminating in episode 6, could she make an appearance on a Bravo show sometime after her stint on The Bachelor? We will just have to wait and see…

Nonetheless, with just six contestants remaining — Jenn Tran, Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Kelsey Toussant, and Rachel Nance — who will find lasting love with Joey at the end of season 28? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu, because Reality Steve reported that the remainder of the season is going to be nothing short of sensational.