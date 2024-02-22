What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Lexi Young’s secret talent?

Although Lexi Young let her vulnerable side shine on season 28 of The Bachelor — opening up about her battle with endometriosis during the dinner portion of her one-on-one date in episode 4 — it looks like the brunette beauty has even more secrets.

In Malta, the 30-year-old spent time with the locals and explored the landmarks with Joey Graziadei as a part of their highly-anticipated one-on-one date, all while connecting with one another on an even deeper level. With Joey and fans of The Bachelor franchise learning more and more about Lexi and her life beyond the beloved competition series, it looks like she has even more tea to spill, sharing her pet peeves, food preferences, guilty pleasure, and more in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation.

To top it all off, she even revealed her hidden talent, something that she briefly mentioned on the show, but did not discuss in depth. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Does Lexi have a hidden talent?

Image via ABC

Lexi shared her hidden talent with Bachelor Nation, revealing in a cheeky game of 20 questions that she has played golf her whole entire life. How impressive is that?

Given that Joey is a tennis professional — as well as an avid golf fan and player — it looks like the duo had quite a bit in common, but unfortunately, Lexi called it quits just a few episodes shy of the finale. Despite connecting over their shared love of sports, the pair might not have been a perfect match after all, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: Who is?

Although Lexi is currently a single pringle, who will manage to find lasting love with Joey, ultimately securing the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end of season 28: Jenn Tran, Maria Georgas, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Kelsey Toussant, or Rachel Nance?

To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. Reality Steve reported that the remainder of the season is sure to be a wild ride, so be sure to fasten your seatbelts (and set your DVRs).