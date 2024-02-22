What would be ‘The Bachelor’ star Lexi Young’s last meal on Earth?

Lexi Young captured the hearts of fans of The Bachelor franchise with her heart of gold, maturity, and vulnerability throughout season 28 of the beloved competition series, however, it looks like Joey Graziadei was not “the one” after all.

Lexi and Joey embarked on their first one-on-one date in Malta in episode 4 — spending time with the locals and exploring the landmarks — with The Bachelor himself telling the camera that it felt like he was on a date with his girlfriend. Opening up about her battle with endometriosis during the dinner portion of the date, the pair connected on an even deeper level, ultimately solidifying her spot as one of the frontrunners of season 28 alongside Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Jenn Tran, and more.

While things seemed to be nothing short of sensational between Lexi and Joey, their relationship took a turn for the worse in episode 6 when she decided to self-eliminate from the show. How wild is that?

When asked what will happen after he pops the question — which typically occurs at the end of The Bachelor — Joey told Lexi that wants to be engaged for about two to three years before getting married and having children. Coming in at 30 years old and battling endometriosis, the brunette beauty determined that their timelines did not match up, as she wants to get married and have kids almost instantaneously, ultimately deciding to leave the show at the top 10.

Because her journey was cut far too short, fans of The Bachelor franchise were unable to get to know Lexi on a deeper level — resulting in dozens and dozens of questions about her likes, dislikes, and interests — but fortunately, we got you covered.

In a cheeky game of 20 questions, Lexi spilled all of the tea, including what her last meal on Earth would be. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

What would be Lexi’s last meal on Earth?

Image via ABC

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Lexi revealed that her last meal on Earth would be “sooo much sushi.” Did anyone else just start drooling?

Given that fellow contestant Maria Georgas revealed that her last meal on Earth would be “a big sushi platter with extra ginger on the side” in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation as well, could a sushi date between Lexi and Maria be in the near future? Only time will tell…

While Lexi is no longer looking for love with Joey after episode 6, who will manage to secure the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end of season 28? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

Buckle up, because Reality Steve reported that the remainder of the season is sure to be a wild ride!