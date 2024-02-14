What would be ‘The Bachelor’ star Maria Georgas’ last meal on Earth?

The one and only Maria Georgas has been dominating our television screens (for better or for worse) since the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 on January 22, serving as one of the final ten ladies fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei.

Unless you have been living under a rock, it is no surprise that Maria has been the root of a great deal of drama on The Bachelor — notably involving Madina Alam, Sydney Gordon, and now Lea Cayanan — rubbing her fellow contestants the wrong way with her boldness and spunk, as well as her tendency to speak her mind (regardless of the consequences).

While she might have stolen the hearts of viewers from coast to coast with her “I don’t give a f**k” attitude — with numerous fans of The Bachelor franchise supporting her in the midst of her feud with Sydney — we have not gotten to know much about Maria beyond the beef, resulting in dozens and dozens of questions about the Bachelor star.

How old is Maria?

Where is Maria from?

What does Maria do for work?

On a much goofier note, what would be Maria’s last meal on Earth?

Fortunately, the Bachelor star answered this oh-so silly question in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, and her response seriously had us drooling. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

What would be Maria’s last meal on Earth?

When asked what her last meal on Earth would be in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Maria admitted that although she loves al dente spaghetti, “a big sushi platter with extra ginger on the side” would have to take the cake.

This Canadian cutie is no stranger to the food, sharing snapshots of some scrumptious sushi platters via her Instagram story here and there.

Now, fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one follow up question: What is her favorite type of roll? The world may never know…

With food preferences aside, could Maria and Joey be a match made in heaven when season 28 of The Bachelor comes to a close? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes Mondays on ABC — or stream them the following day via Hulu — because the next few episodes are sure to be slam dunks.