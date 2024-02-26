Who is ‘The Bachelor’ star Rachel Nance’s celebrity crush?

Rachel Nance and Joey Graziadei have quite the connection on season 28 of The Bachelor — with their spark igniting to a full-blown campfire after their one-on-one date in episode 5 — but it looks like she has eyes for another man as well.

While their one-on-one date was straight out of a movie — Flamenco dancing together in Spain and getting deeper and deeper as soon as the dinner portion of the date rolled around — fans of the Bachelor franchise were still left with dozens and dozens of questions about the Hawaii native. After all, episodes of The Bachelor are only two hours long, and the date between Rachel and Joey was only a portion of it…

Because of this, Rachel revealed her age, her guilty pleasure, her biggest pet peeves, and beyond in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation — which happened to double down as a cheeky game of 20 questions — even sharing who her number one celebrity crush is. Despite his impressive 478k followers on Instagram, Joey did not take the cake!

Rachel Nance’s celebrity crush is Paul Walker

Photo via ABC

When asked who her celebrity crush is in this cheeky game of 20 questions, Rachel admitted that it will forever and always be Paul Walker, despite his tragic passing back in 2013. For those who are unfamiliar, Walker was an American actor best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. With blonde hair and blue eyes, we can assure you that he was truly as dreamy as can be!

Nowadays, it looks like Rachel is all in on Bachelor Joey instead, but is she really the perfect match (no pun intended) for this tennis professional? According to Reality Steve, the remainder of the beloved competition series — as well as its unprecedented ending — is sure to be nothing short of spectacular, so be sure to catch brand new episodes every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day on Hulu.