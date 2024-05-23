When does the new ‘South Park’ special come out?

South Park has shown no signs of stopping anytime soon. While the animated classic series has been greenlit until 2027 (its 30th season), there will still be special events along the way. One of these television specials is officially on the way. Titled South Park: The End of Obesity, the announcement of the upcoming episode was accompanied by a teaser trailer, as well as a release date. Here’s everything you need to know about The End of Obesity.

Recommended Videos

When is the South Park special episode hitting screens?

The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.



The new exclusive event SOUTH PARK: THE END OF OBESITY premieres May 24, 2024 on Paramount+! #SouthPark… pic.twitter.com/xzzjyNZc1K — South Park (@SouthPark) May 21, 2024

The teaser for South Park: The End of Obesity was released on May 15 and announced on the show’s social media. Alongside a glimpse of what to expect in the special, a release date of May 24 was announced. The upcoming South Park episode will premier in the U.S. and Canada on May 24, and in Australia, Latin America, France, Italy, and other countries on May 25. The special is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus.

What is the South Park special about?

From the title and teaser of South Park: The End of Obesity, it’s clear that the special plans to address the recent trend of Ozempic being used for weight loss. Focusing on topics relevant to the time is nothing new to South Park, as the show has previously tackled topics like mental health, alcoholism, politics, the COVID-19 pandemic, and many more. It might not always be in good taste, but no one could accuse the series of being out of date.

In The End of Obesity, we see that the Ozempic craze has taken over the town of South Park. This is relevant to Eric Cartman, as a doctor tells him that his weight has gotten out of hand. However, when he is denied access to the drug, we see him enlist the help of Kyle, Kenny, Stan, and Butters who claim they’ve been, “navigating the American healthcare system.” We see the gang puttering around in lab coats and goggles. Altogether, the special will follow Cartman as he embarks on this risky weight loss journey. The special episode will also address the effects of a culture hooked on weight loss drugs.

The cast and crew

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park, also serve as the primary voice cast. In the special, they voice the characters of Stan Marsh, Eric Cartman, Randy Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Kenny McCormick and Butters Scotch. Parker and Stone also served as executive producers on the special, with Vernon Chatman and Anne Garefino donning producer hats.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more