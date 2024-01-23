When is ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 finale?

The drama's already kicking off, so here's when everything is going to come to an emotional conclusion.

A new bachelor is looking for love as the 28th season of ABC’s The Bachelor officially kicks off.

Joey Graziadei, a fan favorite from season 20 of The Bachelorette, steps into the spotlight for the latest season. He’s set to make connections with 32 women, including a set of sisters and an NFL cheerleader, throughout the early 2024 season.

Typical seasons of The Bachelor stretch between 11 and 12 episodes, which leaves fans with a good few months of viewing before the latest season concludes. Season 28 kicked off with its premier on Jan. 22, and released information on the first five episodes of the season.

What comes after those first five remains a mystery, however, and eager Bachelor fans aren’t satisfied with the bare information. We need to know exactly what to expect from the season 28 schedule, so no one misses a moment.

When is The Bachelor‘s final episode of season 28?

Season 28 made a good choice in its pick of bachelors. Graziadei, a tennis teacher and Ike Kuluz ambassador at The Club at Kukuiʻula in Hawaii, already has a fan base baked in. He was a fast favorite in season 20 of The Bachelorette, as he fought to win Charity Lawson’s hand.

Graziadei didn’t manage to beat out the competition in Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, but he did finish the season as runner-up. He barely lost out to Dotun Olubeko, and ABC wasted no time in tapping him for a return. He’s already taking the fandom by storm as season 28 digs its nails in, and preps viewers for their new 2024 obsession.

Season 28 of The Bachelor is set to last right around two months, stretching from that Jan. 22 debut to late March. Assuming it follows in the form of past seasons, and sports between 10 episodes (the number of episodes in the last season of The Bachelorette) and 12 episodes (the typical length of a Bachelor season), we should have at least two full months of viewing ahead of us.

If the season is a touch shorter, and mimics the length of The Bachelorette‘s 20th season, we’ll be seeing episode 10 — the season 28 finale — on March 25. Should it stretch for a few additional episodes, and come in at that typical Bachelor length, we’ll be seeing episode 11 air on April 1, and the finale a week later on April 8.

