Does ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei have any siblings?

After stealing the hearts of fans of The Bachelor franchise with his loyalty, compassion, thoughtfulness, and more throughout season 20 of The Bachelorette, Joey Graziadei is ready to try his luck at love for a second time as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor, premiering tonight (January 22) on ABC.

With the premiere just hours away, Bachelor Nation lovers have quite a few queries regarding The Bachelor himself, covering all different aspects of his life beyond our television screens: his type, his height, his hometown, and more. While we know Joey is still friends with some of his The Bachelorette co-stars — such as Tanner Courtad, John Buresh, Sean McLaughlin, and more — of the most frequently asked questions involves his family instead, with fans of the franchise wondering whether or not Joey has any siblings.

Joey told US Weekly prior to the premiere of The Bachelor season 28, “They’ve been so supportive. I’m so lucky to have my family through this. I think that one of the most beautiful things about this show is [how] it’s brought my family closer together. They just have been in my corner.”

Who has been in his corner exactly? Aside from his loving parents — Nick Graziadei and Cathy Pagliaro — keep scrolling to find out everything there is to know about Joey’s two sisters.

Joey Graziadei’s older sister, Carly Monzo

Joey’s older sister, Carly Monzo, graduated from West Chester University of Pennsylvania — Joey’s alma mater as well — in May of 2016, serving as a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, serving as a member of Phi Alpha National Social Work Honor Society, and majoring in social work. Nowadays, Carly works as a Resident Relations Coordinator at The Meadows at Shannondell, and she has been since September of 2021.

As for why she and Joey do not share a last name, Carly married a man named Zach Monzo in July 2021, deeming the wedding to be “a dream” and “the very best day of [their] lives” via Instagram.

Speaking of social media, Carly has recently shown her support for her brother’s endeavor as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor via Instagram as well. “My baby brother. Words will truly never be able to express how proud I am of you and the man you have become. Being your big sister is one of my greatest treasures in life. I can’t wait for the world to follow along for the journey of a lifetime. One more week!!!!! Eeek. Love you the most,” she shared in a post on January 15.

Joey Graziadei’s younger sister, Eleanor Graziadei

According to Joey’s Instagram, his younger sister, Eleanor Graziadei, graduated from Palm Beach Atlantic University in May of 2019. Given that her Instagram account is set to private — and we are unable to find any of her other social media platforms — we unfortunately have little to no further knowledge surrounding Eleanor. Her life is truly a mystery!

With his stunning sisters aside, to watch a whopping 32 women fight for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC tonight (January 22) to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. According to Reality Steve, it is sure to be filled with some wild twists and turns…