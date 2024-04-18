Where can I watch ‘Resident Alien’ season 3?

Resident Alien is Syfy’s hidden gem. Featuring Alan Tudyk at the top of his game, this surprisingly hilarious extraterrestrial mystery is slowly but surely building a dedicated fanbase.

Recommended Videos

“Resident Alien might be the funniest show I watched in years and I just randomly clicked on it,” one Reddit user says, while on X they’re calling Tudyk “a genuinely talented genius of a man.” Is this the best show you have not been watching? Or are you one of the lucky few who boarded the train (I guess we should call it space ship instead) back in season 1?

As its title indicates, Resident Alien is a show about an alien (Tudyk), who goes by the name Harry Vanderspeigle here on Earth, living amongst humans in a small Colorado town. He masquerades as a doctor while planning a secret mission to kill all humans, but when an actual murder whips Patience, Colorado, into a frenzy and he’s asked to help, his opinion on the species he was sent to eliminate begins shifting.

Per the official Syfy synopsis, Harry “begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: ‘Are human beings worth saving?’ and ‘Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?’.” I’m human and even I wonder about those things sometimes.

So where can you watch Resident Alien?

If you’re a Netflix subscriber and you’ve been binge-watching the first two seasons of Resident Alien, you’re probably wondering where the heck season 3 is. The good news is that this good-natured Alan Tudyk dramedy does have a third season, but it’s only currently available to stream on Peacock Premium.

The final episode of Resident Alien season 3 aired on Syfy on April 3, 2024. The show has yet to be renewed for a fourth season, but fans are hoping it will.

Finished the latest season of Resident Alien.



So season 4 when?! pic.twitter.com/qSadPVN5X7 — Veronica Mars (@veroicone) April 10, 2024 Season 3 of Resident Alien was delightful. I hope we get a Season 4. — Cora (@Coralliferous) April 13, 2024

Those who are caught up with the show know there’s a new villain in town which could bring a whole new world of possibilities to Resident Alien’s fourth season if it should happen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more