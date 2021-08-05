Where Can You Watch Danganronpa 2?

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair is the 2012 sequel to acclaimed visual novel Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc. As in Trigger Happy Havoc, Danganronpa 2’s saw-like murder mystery features a group of high school students trapped by their sentient, stuffed bear of a headmaster, Monokuma. This time, the sentient stuffed rabbit Monomi joins him.

Goodbye Despair borrows inspiration from Lost with its mysterious tropical island setting, while its gameplay draws from dating sims and first-person shooters (really). You’ll have to investigate the murders of your fellow classmates and try those you think are responsible for their deaths.

Danganronpa has received several anime adaptations over the years. Many fans rightfully assume they can watch Dangaonronpa 2 after seeing the original anime season. So, how can you watch it?

Or rather, can you watch Danganronpa 2?

Unfortunately, you have to play Danganronpa 2. There’s no Danganronpa 2 anime.

You may have heard that there are anime seasons you can watch, but they’re not quite a sequel. While the first season of the Danganronpa anime is an adaptation of Trigger Happy Havoc, its sequel season, Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School, is set both before the first game and after the second. If that sounds confusing, read more about the season here.

A follow-up game set after Danganronpa 2 (the game) and Danganronpa 3 (the anime) was released in 2017 as Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony, completing the main trilogy of games.

So, you can’t watch Danganronpa 2, but that just means the mystery has to be solved by you—if you can survive long enough to find the killer.