Where is Sam on ‘General Hospital?’

Did 'General Hospital' producers learn from their mistakes and better explain the latest recasting on the soap?

First Joss Jax, then Maxie Jones, and now, Sam McCall — as the calendar turned from 2023 to 2024, General Hospital fans had yet another recast to contend with when actress Lindsay Hartley stepped in as McCall — but unlike Jax and Jones, however, Hartley is a familiar face for GH faithful.

Yes, Hartley’s sudden appearance as McCall was softened somewhat by the fact she’s played the character before, first in 2020 and then again in 2022, and each stint only lasted about a week. Kelly Monaco has played the part since 2005, and there was no indication why she took some time off in early January 2024, requiring Hartley’s services once again — a late holiday vacation, perhaps?

Or, on January 3, 2024, Monaco posted on X, suggesting the actress was simply busy with the GH 60th anniversary special:

I put my dancing shoes back on for the @GeneralHospital primetime special (featuring a special appearance by @iamValC). “General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling” airs tomorrow (January 4th) at 10pm on ABC. Don’t miss it! #GH #GH60 #GeneralHospital #DWTS — Kelly Monaco (@kellymonaco1) January 3, 2024 via Kelly Monaco/X

It’s only temporary

Unlike the late 2023 Joss Jax and Maxie Jones switcheroos, General Hospital producers did, at least, offer some idea that Lindsay Hartley’s return was not permanent, clarifying when her first episode back premiered the recast was only temporary. How long she’ll stay, however, is uncertain.

Reportedly, Hartley did mention her return to the show in an Instagram story comment related to General Hospital, when she wrote, “Yes, one more time,” Decider reported.

As for @IsntDaveOne, they gave her good a reviewon X: “Lindsay Hartley back as temp-Sam is a welcome surprise and great start to #GH 2024!”

🎉 Lindsay Hartley back as temp-Sam is a welcome surprise and great start to #GH 2024! pic.twitter.com/a9dc0xZUlp — 𝓲𝓼𝓷𝓽𝓭𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓸𝓷𝓮 (@IsntDaveOne) January 2, 2024 via @IsntDaveOne/X

Still, one comment demanded on X — “where’s real Sam?”

Finally, long-time soap viewers who find Hartley familiar beyond her time on GH are correct. In the past, the actress, director, and writer has also appeared on soaps like Passions, Days of Our Lives, and All My Children.