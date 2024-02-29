Where is ‘Survivor’ contestant Hunter McKnight from and where does he currently reside?

Already solidifying his role as the provider for his tribe — as well as forming an alliance with his tribemate, Tevin Davis — Hunter McKnight is already a shoo-in for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize at the end of Survivor 46, but fans of the franchise are dying to know what his life looks like beyond the beloved competition series.

Recommended Videos

Serving as a member of the Nami tribe alongside Tevin, Randen Montalvo, Venus Vafa, Liz Wilcox, and Soda Thompson, Hunter has already been able to interact with individuals from all different walks of life, stepping away from his role as a science teacher to join a cast jam-packed with diversity and individuality.

“If you’re from a small town, the dream is to become a doctor. I had a full ride scholarship. I had it all set, but then got to come home and sub for my sister. I absolutely fell in love with just getting to be with the kids day in and day out,” Hunter explained in an interview prior to the premiere of Survivor 46, admitting that while he had planned to leave his small town once and for all, he ultimately returned to become a science teacher. How sweet is that?

What is this small town exactly, and how do its residents compare to those he is sharing a camp with on the Emmy Award-winning series? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Hunter McKnight is from French Camp, Mississippi

Photo via CBS

While it is unclear where Hunter attended college — where he reportedly earned a 4.0 GPA and graduated early — he returned to his hometown of French Camp, Mississippi afterwards, a town with a population that is just over 250 people. How wild is that?

According to the 2020 census, French Camp, Mississippi has 256 residents, and of these individuals, 224 of them are white. Because the cast of Survivor 46 comes from all different backgrounds and walks of life, chances are that competing against this group of strangers for $1 million and the title of “Sole Survivor” will open his eyes to what life is like for people beyond his hometown, allowing him to pop the bubble that he has been living in for almost his whole life.

Will Hunter have what it takes to connect with a wide range of individuals, ultimately allowing him to be crowned the champion of Survivor 46? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT on CBS, because after just one episode — and after reports from Survivor journalists Dalton Ross and Mike Bloom — we can already tell that this season is one you will not want to miss…