Where is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant Theresa Nist from?

While Bachelor Nation has become increasingly spoiled for choice when it comes to the seemingly endless amount of reality TV that has been offered up in 2023, The Golden Bachelor paved the way for a refreshing narrative about finding love a little later in life.

Having lost his partner to illness after over 40 wonderful years of marriage, debutant Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner boldly returned to the dating scene, hoping to make lightning strike once more, and the journey thus far has been nothing short of heartwarming. Sure, the road wasn’t easy, but ultimately the contestants vying for his affections were narrowed down to a final few.

One of these women is Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old financial services professional who quickly became a fan-favorite choice to steal Turner’s heart. Say she were to succeed in winning the Golden Bachelor over, would she have to move across the country to be with her newfound love?

The Golden Bachelor contestant Theresa Nist’s hometown

Screengrab via YouTube

Theresa Nist, according to her official The Golden Bachelor bio, hails from Shrewsbury, New Jersey. Gerry Turner, meanwhile, calls Indiana home – so one or the other would likely be looking to hire moving trucks if they ultimately hit it off and stick together for the long haul.

Still, rumors about The Golden Bachelor’s outcome aside, this is a bridge that is yet to be crossed – at least for those of us on the other side of the television set cheering Gerry on and hoping he makes the right call. As of writing, three contestants on The Bachelor spin-offs debut season remain – whether or not anyone’s going to be uprooting their lives remains to be seen.