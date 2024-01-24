Where to watch ‘Belgravia’ season 2

It seems the further we progress into the future, the more folks long for old-fashioned period dramas. The 2020s have seen a boom in the TV genre, whether that be in the raunchy romance of Bridgerton or the more stately entertainment of The Crown. Existing somewhere in the middle, there’s also Belgravia.

As created by Downton Abbey and The Gilded Age‘s Julian Fellowes (and based on his own novel) Belgravia aired as a six-part series back in 2020 and followed the various members of the Trenchard family, their household staff and their high-falutin’ friends in early 1800s England. As the show was marketed as a limited series, we didn’t expect more from the Trenchards, but a surprise follow-up arrived at the top of 2024, much to the delight of fans.

Although it’s convenient to call the show Belgravia season 2, Belgravia: The Next Chapter is its own production with virtually an all-new cast. A more accurate title might be Belgravia: The Next Generation, however, as this series moves the action 30 years deeper into the 19th century, set in 1871, and focuses on a fresh wing of the family. Harriet Slater, Ben Wainwright, and Tony Regbo are among the new faces in the cast. Only Richard Goulding and Alice Eve reprise their roles as Susan and Oliver Trenchard.

Would it be a grave error if you missed Belgravia? Then here’s what you need to know.

How to stream Belgravia: The Next Chapter

Unfortunately, Belgravia: The Next Chapter is not available on one of the more mainstream streaming services at the time of writing, although the first season of Belgravia can be found on Amazon Prime Video. Instead, you can view The Next Chapter via MGM Plus. The first episode premiered on Jan. 14, 2024 with new installments dropping weekly every Sunday. The show can also be streamed live and for free on Fubo.

Although we don’t live in a time of cravats and cotillions anymore, at least you can live the Victorian life vicariously through Belgravia.