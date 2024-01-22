Which Joey Graziadei hopeful ‘wants to go on a lunch date with Charity Lawson?’

The premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor is preparing to air on ABC, and with a set of sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, the cast is seriously a slam dunk.

Consisting of 32 contestants — the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise to appear on a single season — the Joey Graziadei hopefuls all have different hobbies and interests, sharing three fun facts about themselves in order for fans of The Bachelor franchise to get to know them a little bit better before the premiere.

Evalin Clark — one of the women who will exit the limo and enter the Bachelor Mansion tonight (January 22) — had some of the most interesting fun facts out of all of the contestants, admitting to ABC that she is a massive fan of the hip-hop musical Hamilton, as well as someone who does not enjoy crossing things off of a bucket list. Nonetheless, her third fun fact was the one that really caught our eye…

“Evalin really wants to go on a lunch date with Charity Lawson,” her third fun fact read, and we seriously could not agree more. Who wouldn’t want to grab a bite to eat with the former The Bachelorette lead?

While we already know that she loves Charity Lawson almost as much as she loves Hamilton, keep scrolling to find out even more about Evalin Clark ahead of the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor…

Who is Evalin Clark?

Described as a “bold, outgoing woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind,” Evalin Clark was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and she has seemingly never left. Nowadays, the 29-year-old works as a nanny in her hometown — something in which her family of eleven has prepared her for her whole life — however, she is looking for her “manny” on season 28 of The Bachelor.

As far as what she is looking for in her life partner, Evalin hopes that her future husband is adventurous, hardworking, and open to growth. According to ABC, “she is confident and funny, and she is looking for a partner who can keep up with her big personality,” so hopefully Joey Graziadei is the guy for her!

Will Evalin Clark end up being the perfect match (no pun intended) for the tennis professional? To find out for yourself, tune into ABC tonight to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.