Who is ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ new arrival Michael Barbour?

With his adorable dimples and top-notch sense of humor, how could you forget about the one and only Michael Barbour?

After appearing on season 20 of The Bachelorette (vying for the heart of Charity Lawson), Michael made his return to Bachelor Nation during season 9 of Bachelor In Paradise. Given that he was eliminated in episode 4 of The Bachelorette after forming a connection with Charity far too late in the competition, the 29-year-old is already having better luck on the beach, embarking on his first-ever one-on-one date just last night (November 16).

Arriving with a date card, Michael chose to go on said one-on-one date with Olivia Lewis, who found herself to be a single woman after John Henry chose to pursue his relationship with Kat Izzo instead, giving “Hurricane Kat” a rose at the rose ceremony just hours prior to the arrival of the Illinois native. The “Paradise Gods” were truly looking out for Olivia by sending Michael down to Mexico, as she deemed the hot new bombshell to be “a gentleman” and “chivalrous,” as well as a “great Southern man” upon their initial conversation — how sweet is that?

Getting some alone time away from the rest of the Bachelor In Paradise contestants, Michael and Olivia’s date was a barrel of fun, consisting of loads and loads of dancing, as well as a smooch or two. Based on the looks of things, this pair might just be a match made in Paradise…

Nonetheless, to learn who Michael is beyond his Bachelor In Paradise journey, just keep scrolling — he is so much more than meets the eye!

Photo via ABC

As mentioned, Michael is a 29-year-old from South Holland, Illinois, and he is ready to set sail on his journey for love for the second time (no pun intended).

According to his official bio for The Bachelorette, “This yacht captain considers himself a romantic who puts time into the little things, often showering his partner with sentimental gifts. He believes if a woman feels safe and taken care of, the energy will be reciprocated tenfold. Although he grew up an only child, this Chicago-based charmer is also very family oriented and wants to have a big family someday. When he’s not working on his yacht, he’s spending time with his beloved grandfather in the off season.”

Based on his Instagram profile, there is even more to Michael than his official bio for The Bachelorette gives him credit for, revealing that he enjoys traveling (exploring places like Ghana, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and beyond), modeling, fishing, and more. Given that he is a yacht captain, the Bachelor In Paradise contestant naturally enjoys sailing, as well.

To find out whether Michael Barbour and Olivia Lewis are in it for the long haul, tune into brand new episodes of Bachelor In Paradise every Thursday at 9pm ET/8pm CT on ABC, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.