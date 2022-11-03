Who is Denise Gough and how does she connect ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Witcher?’

The following article contains spoiler information for the latest episode of Andor.

While it seems to not be performing well in terms of viewership, Andor has been doing spectacularly well with audiences. Every episode provides the best drama to come to the Star Wars universe in years, with explosive endings and tension to make any fan feel a disturbance in the force. One of the actresses who has been making us feel conflicted nearly every episode is Denise Gough who plays Dedra Meero, one of the lieutenants in the Imperial Security Bureau.

While she has been doing her job diligently, showing up her male counterparts, Dedra has also been torturing innocent civilians and is after our main man, Cassian Andor. Recently fans have recognized the actress as one of the main characters of another beloved franchise, The Witcher. Let’s take a look at Denise Gough’s career and explain her connection to The Witcher.

How does Denise Gough connect Star Wars and The Witcher?

Via Lucasfilm

Denise Gough has been active as an actress since 2004 and in that time, she has been in a number of projects with Andor most likely being her most recognized performance. She also might be known for her roles in ‘71, Robin Hood and The Good Traitor, but fans might also recognize her from another franchise, The Witcher. No, Gough was not in Netflix’s hit series, which recently announced the departure of its star Henry Cavill, but she was in one of the games.

Gough was in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt where she voiced Yennefer of Vengerberg. Yennefer is a sorceress and one of Geralt of Rivia’s love interests, played by Anya Chalotra in the Netflix series. Though, the two versions of Yennefer are fairly different, especially as it takes anywhere from 50-170 hours to finish The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which makes it much longer than the two seasons of the show so far, giving Yennefer in the game more backstory.

Of course, the two characters Gough played are quite different, with Dedra Meero being much more of a villain than the morally ambiguous Yennefer of Vengerberg. Her lack of appearances in other Star Wars media might spell her end in Andor, either by death or an ousting from her position. Although it seems more likely that Andor himself might end up being responsible for her demise. But for that, we will have to wait. Andor releases Wednesdays on Disney Plus while you can stream the first two seasons of The Witcher on Netflix.