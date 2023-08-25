Who is Mr. 7 in ‘One Piece’ and who plays him in the ‘One Piece’ live action series?

He just so happens to really like a certain number.

Netflix doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to live-action anime adaptations, but fans are ardently hoping One Piece breaks this trend.

The upcoming live-action reimagining of Eiichiro Oda’s enduringly popular series is set to hit the streaming service at the end of August, and early trailers indicate that… it might actually be good? The far too recent memories of Cowboy Bebop and Fullmetal Alchemist will sour any fan to Netflix’s adaptation formula, but there’s still a chance One Piece will serve as the exception to the rule.

As excitement for the series continues to mount, fans of the lengthy manga and anime are seeking out their favorite characters, and learning all about the real-life people set to bring them to life. We’ve already discussed the core crew to death, but details are still emerging about some of the beloved side characters. Like Mr. 7, a minor antagonist turned crowd favorite.

Who is Mr. 7?

Image via Eiichiro Oda/One Piece

Each of the stylized characters in One Piece is popular among some subset of the fandom, and Mr. 7 is no exception. Despite his presence as a villain (of sorts) in the story, Mr. 7 still has his own collection of fans, all of whom are excited — and just a touch nervous — to see him come to life in Netflix’s adaptation.

Mr. 7 was first introduced, alongside his partner, Miss Father’s Day, in the Arabasta Saga. They were tasked with guarding a massive canon in the midst of a rowdy Arabasta battle, before the duo was defeated by Princess Vivi, and their whereabouts became unknown. Ahead of their disappearance, however, Mr. 7 and Miss Father’s Day served as some of the best snipers in the One Piece story, working together flawlessly to ensure they nail their target every time.

Mr. 7’s design is, unsurprisingly, heavily influenced by the number seven. Almost every aspect of his character — from his lethal weapons to his eyebrows, attire, and the shape of his mouth — resembles the number, and even his dialogue sometimes leans on common phrases from the 1970s.

Who plays Mr. 7 in Netflix’s One Piece?

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece will bring Mr. 7 to life like never before. Actor Ben Kgosimore, of Outlander and Shuga fame, has been tapped to portray the oddball villain when the series hits Netflix on Aug. 30.

Kgosimore doesn’t boast an overly lengthy resume, but his appearance in One Piece is almost certain to earn him some new fans. Apart from Outlander and Shuga, Kgosimore is really only known for a brief stint on Roots, but he might be headed toward icon status if he nails his portrayal of the popular One Piece antagonist.