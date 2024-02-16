Who is Number Four in ‘The Umbrella Academy?’

For the last few years, Netflix’s adaptation of The Umbrella Academy has been occupying the hearts and minds of fans everywhere. With Gerard Way’s comic book series still trying to catch up to on-screen events, the show has become the go-to for those who cannot wait for more content. Well, them and the folks who enjoy the show without ever having picked up the comics. To each their own.

Recommended Videos

From the moment season 1 came out, this multiverse has been catching the eye of superhero enthusiasts with its compelling characters, dysfunctional relationships, and timey-wimey storylines. Despite The Umbrella Academy‘s unwavering popularity, though, some people are still getting acquainted with the Hargreeves family, as they dive into the series for the very first time. It’s understandable, they’re a questionable bunch and there are many of them to remember. Besides, when you mix numbers and names into the equation, things can get even more fuzzy.

Putting it simply, when Sir Reginald Hargreeves adopted his children, he was more concerned with what they could do for him, than with them. Thus, assigning them numbers and treating them as test subjects was the most practical way for him to refer to them. Among all seven of those children, though, some stand out from the get-go, and Number Four is undoubtedly one of them.

Who is Number Four in the Hargreeves family?

Image via Netflix

Number Four is Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy comic books and the Netflix adaptation. This character is by far the most eccentric of the bunch, something that is more than apparent by the way he dresses and behaves. Frequently serving as comic relief, Klaus is best known for his humor and cynicism, which he uses as ways to cope with past trauma and defuse tense situations.

Underneath Klaus’ hedonism and iconic one-liners is a kind and loyal person, haunted by his own superpowers. Haunted is the key word here, because as we quickly find out, Number Four is able to see and communicate with dead souls — one of which belongs to his brother Ben. As you can imagine, this isn’t exactly the type of power everyone would be able to deal with, especially when the person in question is afraid of ghosts.

(Un)fortunately, though, Klaus found a way to keep his ability at bay… by spiralling into drug addiction. Needless to day, this isn’t a perfect fix, but as the story develops, so does the character. Hopefully, we’ll continue to watch Klaus explore and grow his powers in season 4 — if he ever gets them back, of course.