Who is ‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry’s boyfriend, Elijah Scott?

Former reality star Kailyn Lowry has been tight-lipped about her relationship, but details have started to emerge.

Despite living in the public eye for over a decade, little is known about Kailyn Lowry’s boyfriend, Elijah Scott. However, after learning she’s pregnant with twins, the former Teen Mom 2 star recently opened up about their relationship.

Kailyn Lowry kept her relationship quiet

Since cutting ties with MTV in 2022, Kailyn has opted to keep more of her life private. She gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with Elijah in June 2022 on an episode of her podcast Barely Famous, sharing that the two had been dating for three months.

According to Us Magazine, they met after Elijah moved into her neighborhood. They must have gotten pregnant quickly because they welcomed their son Rio in late 2022.

Elijah moved in with Kailyn quickly

Kailyn’s ex, Chris Lopez, was the first to break the news that Elijah moved in with the reality star, discussing it on his podcast titled P.T.S.D. (Pressure Talks with Single Dads), saying:

“It was actually recently where I had to pull my kids’ mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with. [Lux] was just telling me about this last dude, and now, he’s telling me about the new dude.”

Image via Instagram

Ultimately, Lux and Creed also told their father that Elijah was living with them. Kailyn later confirmed on her podcast that they moved in together soon after making their relationship official.

Elijah works in construction

In June 2022, Kailyn shared a photo of Elijah behind the wheel to her Instagram story with a caption revealing what her boyfriend does for a living. As reported by Us Weekly, the caption read, “Get you someone who pours concrete by day and sings R&B by night.”

Before working in construction, he served in the U.S. Army and later owned an auto repair company, Scott Auto & Motorcycle Repair. According to Yahoo, it’s unclear whether or not his company is still in operation.

Image via Instagram

Elijah didn’t have any kids before meeting Kailyn

Before meeting the former reality star, Elijah didn’t have any kids. Kailyn, on the other hand, already had four boys. She shares her oldest son Isaac with her high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed with her ex Chris Lopez.

Elijah now shares a son with Kailyn, and they recently announced they have two more on the way. After years of raising boys, she confirmed on Instagram in November 2023 that one of the twins will be a girl! Back when Kailyn first opened up about their relationship on her podcast, she wasn’t sure they’d have kids together.

“Ah, I don’t know. Like the idea of starting over. My youngest [son, Creed] is about to be two, but my boyfriend doesn’t have kids of his own, so it could go either way.”

Looks like she decided to start all over after all!