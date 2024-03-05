There are just so many wonderful women to choose from!

With the finale of The Bachelor season 28 inching closer and closer, it’s about time to announce who will be the lead of The Bachelorette season 21, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement. Stemming from Joey Graziadei‘s hopefuls alone, there are just too many phenomenal contenders to choose from — how could ABC possibly make a decision?

Recommended Videos

Because of this, fans of the Bachelor franchise cannot help but wonder whether or not the next Bachelorette has been leaked before the official announcement, and fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see who will be the next Bachelorette…

Who will be the next Bachelorette?

As of March 5, 2024, it is unclear who will be the next Bachelorette, however, it is safe to assume that it will be one of the wonderful women from season 28 of The Bachelor. Historically, the lead has come from the season prior, which was seen with Charity Lawson, Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, Michelle Young, and more as of late. Even Joey was the runner-up of the season before!

Although a predecessor might have already ruined her chance, a majority of Bachelor Nation has been advocating for Maria Georgas to be the leading lady, after experiencing bullying during her stint on the show — notably from Sydney Gordon and Lea Cayanan — and showing viewers that she is a bad b***h and not afraid to speak her mind.

With her untimely exit at the final four — just like previous Bachelorette Charity Lawson — fans of the Bachelor franchise took to X to share their thoughts and opinions:

“MARIA IS GETTING THE BACHELORETTE EDIT MARIA IS GETTING THE BACHELORETTE EDIT 🗣️🗣️🗣️ #TheBachelor #Bachelor #BachelorABC #TheBachelorABC” “I’m sorry but Maria is the easiest Bachelorette choice in the history of the franchise #TheBachelor” “MARIA FOR BACHELORETTE ALL DAY, EVERYDAY #TheBachelor” “Cool so Maria for Bachelorette or we riot #TheBachelor” “Maria MUST be the next Bachelorette #TheBachelor”

Other contestants with their hat in the ring are Daisy Kent, Lexi Young, Kelsey Anderson, Jenn Tran, and beyond, however, we will just have to wait and see who ABC decides to make the leading lady. As always, we will update this article accordingly as more information comes out.

Until then, to see how the remainder of The Bachelor season 28 unfolds — and to see who ultimately finds lasting love with Joey — catch brand new episodes each and every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. Reality Steve that the “unprecedented ending” to the show is seriously a must-see…