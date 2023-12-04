Why did Contessa Metcalfe leave ‘Married to Medicine?’

Season 10 of Bravo’s Married to Medicine debuted on Nov. 5, 2023 and kept fans on the edges of their seats when it launched without fan-favorite Dr. Contessa Metcalfe.

The unabashedly candid doctor has been on the hit show since season five and became well-known for her friction with Dr. Heavenly Kimes and her open marital struggles with Dr. Walter Scott Metcalfe. These relationship woes made for gripping reality television and are now coming to a screeching halt as the latest season premieres without her.

Celebrating its decennial season, Married to Medicine chronicles the personal and professional lives of a group of women in the Atlanta medical community and focuses on the ups and downs of their relationships as they balance their social circles, families, and careers. Since airing on Bravo in 2012, it has generated two spin-off shows based in Houston and Los Angeles and after debuting to nearly two million viewers, it boasts the highest-rated freshman season since Queer Eye.

As the series bids farewell to Metcalfe, fans are already begging for her comeback. For those wondering what caused Contessa to exit the series so suddenly, the answer lies somewhere between her relationship struggles and on-screen drama.

Why did Married to Medicine star Contessa Metcalfe exit the show?

As Metcalfe told LoveBScott in March 2023, she decided to make some unexpected changes in her life starting with ending contractual obligations with Bravo and Married to Medicine. As she confessed to the publication, “I needed a break because it wasn’t highlighting me as a [doctor] or as a mom… Plus, it’s been five years! I’m sick of cussing and crying.”

The Atlanta-based doctor had previously opened up about her life as a physician, mother, and wife to husband Walter “Scott” Metcalfe on the show, but ultimately didn’t feel that Medicine had portrayed the full image of her life as a renowned physician and family woman. She and Scott had shared their marital struggles, including their separation ⏤ which was announced in season 8 ⏤ and by season 9, Contessa was trying to convey a better marital image by confirming that they had resolved their marriage issues and weren’t going to get a divorce. Alas, after five seasons, she announced her departure along with Anila Sajja, deciding to put her energies into mending her relationship.

Although devoted fans were upset by Contessa’s Medicine exit, Dr. Heavenly Kimes certainly was not. In March, the cosmetic dentist took to Instagram Live to discuss Contessa’s leave and shared that her exit wasn’t her choice as she led fans to believe. Kimes claimed that Bravo had actually minimized Contessa’s role on the show and had offered her an infrequent guest role as opposed to her previous one as a regular. Contessa allegedly wasn’t interested in that and thus decided to leave. Contessa never confirmed Kimes’ claims to be true, and while this is far from the only Married to Medicine mess, the worst appears to be over for her.

What has Contessa been up to since leaving Married to Medicine?

Since leaving the show, the physician continues her work at her medical practice, Chastain Integrative Medicine. Additionally, Contessa owns a medical transporting service called Sprinter Doc with her husband, Scott. Although she has no plans of rejoining Married to Medicine anytime soon, she remains active on Instagram and recalls her time on the show often.

For anyone eager to see if she makes a surprise cameo in due time, Married to Medicine airs on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.