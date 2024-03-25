Proving that love truly knows no bounds (or borders), it looks as if the wildly popular dating show Love Is Blind is getting an international spinoff. For those who need a refresher, the Netflix series brings together hopeful romantics who must date, pursue a connection, and decide to get married without ever seeing one another.

Recommended Videos

The flagship US edition of Love Is Blind just wrapped up its sixth season, and delivered all the successful pairings, bean dip jokes, and ‘pick me girls’ we could hope for, but the show has ventured outside of the US in the past. We’ve had editions of Love Is Blind in Brazil, Japan, and Sweden, with a UK iteration expected to arrive later this year.

This brings us to Mexico, the rumored host country of yet another helping of Love Is Blind. At this point, we half expect there to be a Love Is Blind: Vatican City, so how true are reports of the show’s Mexican spinoff?

Will there be ‘Love Is Blind Mexico?’

Dos personas, dos corazones, una conexión. Parejas que decidirán casarse 💍 ¡sin haberse visto nunca! ‘Love is Blind’ el experimento de Netflix que ha dado la vuelta al mundo, llega a México muy pronto. pic.twitter.com/AijvtTbv3q — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) February 14, 2024

A Mexico-based edition of Love Is Blind is certainly on the horizon, according to multiple outlets. News of the international spinoff, aptly titled Love is Blind: México, was revealed on Netflix’s Latin American social media channels in Feb. 2024.

Translated to English, the caption accompanying the poster for Love is Blind: México reads: “The Emmy-nominated experiment that ponders if love is blind arrives in Mexico.” According to C21 Media, the show was already in production as of last month, and had undergone the casting process of Mexican men and women aged between 25 and 38.

There has been no official announcement of when Love is Blind: México will be released, however it is expected to follow the same format as the US original. Details around who forms part of the cast have yet to be announced, but we know the Mexican spinoff is executive-produced by Johanna Helman and Martin Solmesky.

Love is Blind: México will mark the first version of the dating show in Spanish and the second in Latin America, following the arrival of the Brazil edition in 2021. It is one of multiple upcoming additions to the now-sprawling franchise (which almost rivals that of the MCU), with Netflix set to premiere UK and Germany editions of Love Is Blind in the coming years.

Yet another version of the show, taking place in the United Arab Emirates and titled Love is Blind, Habibi has also been announced. Fans will remember that the US version of the series has welcomed many Latine castmates, including season five’s Lydia, Jackie in season four, and season two’s Mallory and Salvador.

So, if you like your romance with an international twist, you’re staring into a bright future.