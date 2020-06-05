The Witcher Season 2 May Resume Production Soon

Most of us have gotten quite used to working from home and it’s nice to finally find some free time for all those hobbies we were too busy for before. But it looks like Henry Cavill’s extended vacation is over. According to Deadline, major production studios in the UK are preparing to go back to work and this could mean that Netflix’s second season of The Witcher, which was scheduled to be produced in the United Kingdom, is preparing to resume its shoot.

The Guardian also reported that the British Film Commission and British Film Institute have put together some best practice guidelines for studios that are planning to start back up, and these measures have been approved by government authorities. Furthermore, Bob Terry, the managing director of Arborfield Studios where sets of The Witcher are housed, has said that they’re working toward a reopening.

Looks like the rest of Cavill’s calendar is going to start filling up pretty fast, between playing a monster-hunter and reportedly being scheduled to do some reshoots for the Snyder Cut of Justice League. And unlike some of us, the actor has been quite diligent about maintaining his workout routine, too.

Season 2 of The Witcher will reportedly begin to plant the seeds for Geralt and his allies to face-off against their greatest adversary yet, The Wild Hunt, who were, of course, the main antagonists of the third Witcher game. The hunt comprises of Aen Elle elves led by a king named Eredin Bréacc Glas, a group that eventually made it their mission to track down down Ciri and put themselves in the White Wolf’s crosshairs.

Netflix hasn’t yet announced a tentative release date for The Witcher season 2, but due to the heightened safety precautions, production might go considerably slower. While we wait to learn more, feel free to hum along to “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.”