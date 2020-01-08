The Witcher EP Addresses How Long The Show Will Last For

After the successful debut of Netflix’sÂ The WitcherÂ late last year, fans are wondering what’s next for Geralt of Rivia, and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich is here to talk about the future of the fantasy show.

Despite receiving a mixed reaction from reviewers, the new live-action adaptation ofÂ The WitcherÂ novels by Andrej Sapkowski has exceeded everyone’s expectation by becoming one of the highest-rated series in 2019. Even legitimate fan criticism about the show’s confusing timeline and deviation from source material in some important story elements are being overshadowed by Henry Cavill’s magnificent portrayal of Geralt and Netflix’s high production values in bringing the world of the Continent to life. In fact, the show’s popularity has become so massive in scale that after merely three weeks, Sapkowski’s novels are now dominating the charts to become NY Times Bestsellers.

Owing to this huge success, the production of season 2 is currently underway at full speed and with Netflix reportedly renewing the series for a third season as well, the future is bright for the White Wolf of Kaer Morhen. But how that future unfolds is still a topic of speculation. Specifically, fans are eager to know just how long the series will run for.

Well, according to what the showrunner said in a recent interview, The Witcher will go on as long as it needs to. In Hissrich’s own words:

“Iâ€™m sure, at some point, that I said I could write seven seasons,” She told Collider. “But Iâ€™m also sure that I said I could write 20 seasons. I will continue writing this series, as long as it makes sense to write this series. That means taking, organically, from the books and allowing story to flow, but then also allowing the story to end when it needs to end.”

The producer also maintained that while the story needs to have a direction, it’s important to leave room for things to develop naturally, saying:

“Itâ€™s a delicate dance because you have to be able to have a concept of where youâ€™re going. Your stories need an end point. They need a direction to aim towards. But you also have to leave room to let things organically grow and develop. There are characters, for instance, that we meet in Season 1, and we got them on the screen and they were electric, so we started writing their stories and thought, ‘Oh, my god, thereâ€™s so much more here.’ So, you need to leave room for that to grow and develop, as well.”

All in all, Hissrich seems to be really confident about the future of the series, and for what it’s worth, we’re all positively excited to see more of Geralt and his unconventional family of bards, sorcerers, children of destiny, and fellow monster-hunters when The WitcherÂ returns in 2021.