Young Avengers Rumored For Disney Plus, Team Members Reportedly Revealed

Nothing happens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by accident, and studio boss Kevin Feige has the overarching story of each phase planned out years in advance. The culmination of the Infinity Saga has reshuffled the board a bit, though, and the upcoming slate of Phase Four projects promises an exciting mix of familiar faces and new characters.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will definitely be back at some point in the future, but Marvel have been heavily rumored to be laying the foundations for a more youthful offshoot of the team, with Feige previously confirming that a Young Avengers project is in the works. Ant-Man 3 has been touted as a potential destination for the lineup to debut, with Cassie Lang’s alter-ego Stature usually depicted as a key member, but a new report now claims that the team will star in a Disney Plus series instead of a feature-length movie.

As per tipster Mikey Sutton, Stature, Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, Speed, Wiccan, Miss America, Patriot, Hulkling and Iron Lad will make up the roster for the group. And at least half of those names are already confirmed for Phase Four.

Cassie is already part of the Ant-Man franchise, Hailee Steinfeld is widely speculated to have been cast as Kate Bishop and twins Speed and Wiccan are set to debut in WandaVision. Miss America, meanwhile, has been linked with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and not only has Ty Simpkins admitted that he’d love to see Harley Keener become Iron Lad, but we’ve also heard that it could be a genuine possibility.

The most interesting name here, though, is Hulkling, which would give the MCU three gamma-radiated superheroes once Jennifer Walters is introduced in She-Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo also set to be involved in the Disney Plus series. As always, these reports should always be taken with a pinch of salt, but we already know enough about the studio’s plans for the Young Avengers that confirmation of this info wouldn’t come as much of a surprise at this stage.