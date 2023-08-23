The best True Crime YouTubers every True Crime enthusiast should know about

As there is no way to avoid it, it is better to start off by pointing out the elephant in the room that is the controversial nature of True Crime consumption. It is not a matter of black or white, right or wrong — there is a whole spectrum where one can find themselves regarding the issue. Is it entertainment or reality, and where does one draw the line? I’d say it’s both and it can be more, but it also depends on who’s telling the story and how they do it, as well as the person who is on the receiving end of it, and how they are filtering the information.

At a time when a whole debate was revived by the release of Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer on Netflix, Bobbi Miller, host of the podcast “The Afternoon Special,” told CNN, “The line in the sand, for me, is whether a piece of media takes a fiction or non-fiction approach, in terms of sensationalizing the narrative or trying to create appeal around a criminal.” As a long-time True Crime consumer, I agree with this notion, while also defending that there should be nothing wrong with discussing the killer objectively, as long as that does not mean the victim takes the backseat in the narrative, like extras in their own story.

While unpacking the whole controversy surrounding this genre would be impossible, it is important to underline that it is never pure entertainment. Women are, more so than men, attracted to the genre, which may seem paradoxical, but the primary reason may lie in self-preservation. In a 2010 paper on the topic, University of Illinois, Urbana professor of psychology R. Chris Fraley wrote: “The answer may lie in fear of crime, as much research has shown that women fear becoming the victims of a crime more so than do men. As such, we might expect women to be more interested in true crime books because of the potential survival cues contained therein.” Therefore, we can say there is a legitimate reason with practical applications that may motivate women to dive into the genre.

This notion that women are generally more attracted to true crime is pertinent as the majority of the entries on this list are in fact women — we’re not including true crime channels that are run by an organization rather than helmed by an individual, like Law&Crime Network or True Crime Daily. But the way in which the YouTubers on this list present the facts, and their storytelling abilities, do not manifest in the same manner. Hence, while you may not identify yourself with one, another may be more your cup of tea.

Bailey Sarian

As the first entry on this list, no one would be better than the person who revolutionized Mondays for true crime fans. Bailey Sarian is the one true crime YouTuber who started the trend of doing one’s make-up while telling a real-life story. While some may think it distasteful to do something so mundane while relaying harrowing facts, it is definitely a way to make a horrifying reality more palatable. Sarian has shown to be self-aware about the possible problematic nature of her occupation, as she discusses it in the first video “Murder, Mystery & Makeup” she’s ever made, in which she talks about the unsettling Chris Watts family annihilation case.

For a time, Sarian had a theme song for this series, but she’s more recently gotten rid of it as she began thinking it unsavory to include considering the subject matters she deals with. On top of her “Murder, Mystery & Makeup” series, Sarian also has another more recent YouTube series and podcast called “Dark History” which she advertises as “a safe space for all the curious cats out there who think ‘hey, Bailey, is history really as boring as it seemed in school?’ Oh, Nay nay. This is where we can learn together about all the dark, mysterious, and dramatic stories our teachers never told us about.”

Kendall Rae

If Bailey Sarian’s storytelling style does not suit you for its levity, perhaps you’d find a better match in Kendall Rae. She’s the one on this list who most motivates her audience to be active true crime consumers rather than remaining passive. Not only does she often fundraise for humanitarian matters related to the true crime world, but she’s the one YouTuber who has most videos featuring the families of the victims, who share their firsthand perspective on the tragedy they’ve experienced, and most of whom still haven’t seen justice. Rae shows some real care and compassion when discussing her stories and is always appropriately serious in each of her videos. Her videos are available in podcast form, and she’s also got another true crime podcast she shares with her husband, entitled “Mile Higher.”

Rotten Mango

Stephanie Soo’s true crime YouTube channel is special because she can truly outshine most with her captivating storytelling abilities. Soo is without a doubt a natural-born storyteller, with an ability to immediately pull you in, even — or perhaps more so — when she starts in media res. She does so as well in a manner more empathic and conscientious than most. Another great thing about Rotten Mango is that she covers many international cases that are not as well known to Western media, shining light on issues we otherwise might not have heard about. For this purpose, she works with researchers based on the country where the specific crime takes place, clearly making a meticulous effort to get the facts right while making sure she has acquired a responsible understanding of the culture she must discuss to paint each story’s context.

Although there are a limited number of videos on her YouTube page, she’s got dozens and dozens of additional episodes available solely in podcast form. And, if you’d rather tune in to something more lighthearted, her main channel features endless amounts of content pertaining to things such as celebrity gossip from different countries, particularly from China, South Korea, and other Asian countries.

Hailey Elizabeth

If you’re into true crime and makeup and already know Bailey Sarian or are looking for something else within a similar format, you might want to check out Hailey Elizabeth. Elizabeth is the youngest person on this list, representing Gen Z with all the poise, grace, and wittiness that you would expect to find in a grown adult, without losing any of the joviality. Her storytelling style is different from Sarian’s, as the two are not only from different generations but also have visibly stark personalities. While watching Bailey may feel like going out, grabbing a drink with a friend, and having her tell you all the latest, juiciest gossip, Hailey has a more toned-down, down-to-earth approach while still having her moments of sass and sarcasm.

Elizabeth does not only talk about true crime. If you’re in the mood for something unrelated to murder, she has many other videos pertaining to subjects like conspiracy theories and celebrity drama.

Dr. Todd Grande

For an even more toned-down and serious approach to the non-fictional genre, we have Dr. Todd Grande. In fact, his speaking tone is closer to ASMR than the usual energetic one you find among those who partake in discussing true crime. According to his YouTube biography, Dr. Grande has a Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision. However, as he always says at the beginning of his videos, he has no intention of diagnosing anybody, he’s “only speculating about what could be happening in” any given situation. All of this does not mean Dr. Grande has no sense of humor, he does, he just has his own uniquely flat way of expressing the biggest — and often saddest — ironies. In addition, he has one of the greatest outputs of the YouTubers on this list as he posts, albeit shorter videos than most, at a daily rate.

Boze vs. the World

We’re now entering the Streamer/YouTuber realm. Boze vs. the World, better known as just Boze, is a woman of strong character and equally strong opinions, who’s unafraid of showing either. While that combined with the snappy humor permeating her videos — aided by the hilarious editing skills of her editors — might not be everyone’s cup of tea, she’s definitely someone who won’t bore you. She’s sometimes laid-back, sometimes passionate, but she’s almost always insightful with her pertinent analysis on psychology and human nature. You might not always agree with her — I don’t always agree with her — but nevertheless, her street smarts coupled with her magnetic and authoritative charisma make you want to listen to whatever she has to say. If you’re not in the mood for the heaviness of true crime, Boze also has other content in which she reacts to viral videos, celebrity drama, and more, both available on her main channel as well as her second one.

Emily D. Baker

We end our list with another professional with quite a few years under their belt, but this time in law rather than in mental health like Dr. Grande. With over 15 years of experience practicing law, Emily D. Baker is the right channel to go to if you want to understand all the extensive legal stuff that goes into each criminal case. On top of her analysis of high-profile criminal cases, she also covers other topics like pop culture. When I first came across her, it was during the Heard v. Depp trial, which she was covering and analyzing. Baker has this brutal honesty to her, which is quite refreshing when paired with all the in-depth legal knowledge she possesses. Many of her videos are 2-3 recordings of live streams she does every Tuesday and Thursday.