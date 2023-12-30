All ‘Dr. Stone’ arcs in order

For sci-fi and adventure aficionados, Dr. Stone is a solid choice of entertainment. I mean, for them and everyone who enjoys a little variety in their Shonen series.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Riichiro Inagaki’s story follows Senku Ishigami, a young genius with the goal of restoring humanity to what it once was. Instead of using strength to save the day like most Shonen protagonists, though, Senku makes use of his scientific knowledge. And I must say, he does it well. He’s considered one of the smartest anime characters of all time for a reason, after all.

Perhaps due to its interesting main character and premise, Dr. Stone has become an incredibly well-known manga since it began serialization in 2017. As is the case with most successful manga, over the years, the story received a few adaptations, such as an anime, a video game, and a stage play. That said, despite the series’ popularity, not everyone has gotten familiar enough with it to know all there is to know, especially its organizational structure. Yes, I’m talking about Dr. Stone’s arcs, of course, but don’t worry, there’s still time for you to learn them.

Dr. Stone’s story arcs

The Dr. Stone manga is divided into six official sagas, which have been broken down into 14 story arcs by fans. Of course, this means that the arcs and their names are not official, but they can still be useful for fans to better organize and understand the series.

Out of all the arcs, 10 have already been adapted into the anime, and the remaining ones will receive the same treatment in the future. For now, though, here are all of Dr. Stone’s sagas and story arcs in order, accompanied by information about where each one starts and ends in the manga and the anime.

Prologue Saga

Stone Formula Arc — chapters 1-4, episodes 1-2

Vs. Tsukasa Arc — chapters 5-12, episodes 3-5

Ishigami Village Saga

Kingdom of Science Arc — chapters 13-33, episodes 5-13

Village Games Arc — chapters 34-40, episodes 13-15

Village Origins Arc — chapters 41-45, episodes 15-17

Stone Wars Saga

Vs. Hyoga Arc — chapters 46-50, episodes 18-19

Communications Arc — chapters 51-82, episodes 20-35

Source of the Petrification Saga

Age of Exploration Arc — chapters 83-100, episodes 35-40

Treasure Island Arc — chapters 101-138, episodes 41-55

The Truth of the Petrification Saga

New America City Arc — chapters 139-169, episodes 55-57

South America Arc — chapters 170-193

New Stone World Arc — chapters 194-200

Globetrotting Arc — chapters 201-212

Stone to Space Saga

Moon Mission Arc — chapters 213-232

Now that you’re familiar with all of Dr. Stone’s arcs, you can more easily rewatch your favorites on Crunchyroll, or reread them on Manga Plus. So, what are you waiting for? Get to it!