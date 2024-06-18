Luffy using armament Haki while carrying Hyogoro in Wano arc, One Piece
All ‘One Piece’ canon episodes confirmed

Ditch the fillers with this definitive canon guide.
One Piece, based on Eiichiro Oda’s long-running manga, has won the love and respect of fans worldwide with the epic tale of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become the Pirate King. Since its debut in 1999, the classic has amassed over a thousand episodes, a mix of cannon material directly adapted from the manga, and filler episodes created to give Oda time to advance the manga storyline. 

Navigating through One Piece can be a daunting task given its extensive episode count, but by focusing on the canon episodes, fans can ensure they experience the core of Oda’s masterful storytelling. By identifying the canon episodes, fans can enjoy the explicit narrative without interruptions of filler arcs. 

What are canon episodes?

Luffy in Wano with the straw hats behind him.
Canon episodes are episodes that directly follow the storyline as laid out in the manga, aka the source material. These episodes are critical for understanding the main plot, character developments, and significant events that drive the story forward. Filler episodes, on the other hand, are original stories created by the anime studio to provide a buffer for the manga’s progress but do not contribute to the main plot. While filler episodes can be enjoyable and offer additional character moments and humor, they are not necessary for understanding the main storyline. For viewers looking to stay true to the manga’s narrative, skipping fillers can make the viewing experience more streamlined and focused. This is a definitive guide to all the essential episodes of One Piece.

East Blue Saga

  • Romance Dawn Arc (Episodes 1-3)
  • Orange Town Arc (Episodes 4-8)
  • Syrup Village Arc (Episodes 9-18)
  • Baratie Arc (Episodes 19-30)
  • Arlong Park Arc (Episodes 31-44)
  • Loguetown Arc (Episodes 45-53)

Alabasta Saga

  • Reverse Mountain Arc (Episodes 62-63)
  • Whiskey Peak Arc (Episodes 64-67)
  • Coby and Helmeppo Arc (Episodes 68-69)
  • Little Garden Arc (Episodes 70-77)
  • Drum Island Arc (Episodes 78-91)
  • Alabasta Arc (Episodes 92-130)

Sky Island Saga

  • Jaya Arc (Episodes 144-152)
  • Skypiea Arc (Episodes 153-195)

Water 7 Saga

  • Long Ring Long Land Arc (Episodes 207-219)
  • Water 7 Arc (Episodes 229-263)
  • Enies Lobby Arc (Episodes 264-290, 293-302, 304-312)
  • Post-Enies Lobby Arc (Episodes 313-325)

Thriller Bark Saga

  • Thriller Bark Arc (Episodes 337-381)

Summit War Saga

  • Sabaody Archipelago Arc (Episodes 385-405)
  • Amazon Lily Arc (Episodes 408-417)
  • Straw Hat’s Separation Arc (Episodes 418-421, 453-456)
  • Impel Down Arc (Episodes 422-425, 430-452)
  • Marineford Arc (Episodes 457-489)
  • Post-War Arc (Episodes 490-516)

Fish-Man Island Saga

  • Return to Sabaody Arc (Episodes 517-522)
  • Fish-Man Island Arc (Episodes 523-574)

Dressrosa Saga

  • Punk Hazard Arc (Episodes 579-589, 591-625)
  • Dressrosa Arc (Episodes 629-746)

Four Emperors Saga

  • Zou Arc (Episodes 751-779)
  • Whole Cake Island Arc (Episodes 783-877)
  • Reverie Arc (Episodes 878-889)
  • Wano Country Arc (Episodes 890-894, 897-906, 908-1028, 1031-1085)
  • The Egghead Island Arc (Episodes 1089-Present)

Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to the series, this guide will help you stay on track with the main narrative of One Piece. Enjoy the journey as Luffy and his crew sail through the Grand Line, facing new challenges and making new allies on the quest to uncover the greatest treasure of all.

When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.