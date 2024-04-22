Image via Toei Animation
Category:
Anime

How many filler episodes are in ‘One Piece’?

That's not the number I expected.
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 06:28 am

With over 1100 episodes, One Piece is one of the longest-running anime series of all time. The anime does its best to faithfully adapt Eiichiro Oda’s manga of the same name but, like most anime, there are filler episodes. 

Recommended Videos

At its core, the One Piece anime still tells the same story as the manga, although it might take a bit longer to get there. Both manga and anime follow Monkey D. Luffy as he vows to sail the seas and become the king of pirates by finding the legendary One Piece. He acquires a crew (affectionately known as the Straw Hats, so called because of Luffy’s choice in headwear) and, while he has yet to find the One Piece, he’s getting closer with every arc. 

We’ve established that the anime sticks pretty close to the manga but there are exceptions. Out of the many episodes of One Piece, just how many are filler? 

There’s less than you’d expect

one piece monkey d. luffy
Image via Crunchyroll

Out of the over 1100 episodes of One Piece, there are only 94 to 98 filler episodes in total (there is some debate on which episodes count as filler). That’s surprisingly low given just how prolific One Piece is; to put it in perspective, the first series of Naruto has 91 filler episodes out of 220 total. 

Unlike other comparably long-running series, One Piece doesn’t have many filler arcs. Most One Piece filler takes place as additional scenes within canon episodes or original filler episodes, but rarely will there be more than a few filler episodes in a row. More often than not, One Piece will spend more time on canon moments rather than animating entirely new material for the anime (animating a couple of manga panels’ worth of battles over several episodes, for example). Some fans appreciate this approach but it has led others to criticize the anime’s pacing as too slow. 

Regardless of how you feel about filler, watching the anime is a great way to experience One Piece

related content
Read Article ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 258 release date and time, confirmed
Sukuna's true form in chapter 237 of the 'Jujutsu Kaisen' manga.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 258 release date and time, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 22, 2024
Read Article How long was Gojo sealed in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’
Gojo Smiling
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
How long was Gojo sealed in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Luffy’s dad in ‘One Piece’ explained
Luffy in Wano with the straw hats behind him.
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
Luffy’s dad in ‘One Piece’ explained
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Jinx’ chapter 54 release date, confirmed
Kim Dan cries to his grandmother in chapter 53 of the manhwa/manga ‘Jinx’
Category: Manga
Manga
‘Jinx’ chapter 54 release date, confirmed
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Ishi Ishi no Mi in ‘One Piece,’ explained
Pica turns into a golem
Category: Anime
Anime
Ishi Ishi no Mi in ‘One Piece,’ explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 21, 2024
Author
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.