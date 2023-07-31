The 10 best ‘One Piece’ filler episodes

One Piece first got its animated adaptation in 1999, two years after Eiichiro Oda published the very first chapter of the story that was bound to change the Japanese entertainment industry forever. Two years after the first chapter reached shelves all over Japan, the story received the anime that would then become considered one of ‘the big three’ anime in the country. After 24 years, One Piece is still one of the biggest animated series in the world, and the most popular manga ever to exist.

As most television adaptations tend to do, they follow the original story to the best of their capacities, but what happens when there is nothing else to adapt? Well, Game of Thrones completely made up three entire seasons and we all know how that went, so anime tends to go a little differently. Without an end in sight, One Piece animators and writers are instead faced with the task of improvisation once they reach the current events in the manga. For this reason, filler episodes and arcs come to the rescue, and even if they’re not canon, they can still be plenty enjoyable.

While many fans may wish to skip these semi/non-canon episodes, many other fans are simply content to see the Straw Hats and their wholesome shenanigans, regardless of whether it happened in the manga or not. If you’re not yet watching the fillers, you might want to because some of them truly are hidden gems amidst the gold. As a matter of fact, here are the episodes you will most likely want to tune into.

10. Episode 382: The Slow-Slow Menace! ‘Silver Fox’ Foxy Returns!

Starting a short filler saga ranging from episode 382 until 384, the Spa Island fillers are certainly one of the most fun small stories in One Piece. It shows the story of Sayo and Rina, two neglected sisters who are always the last priority of their inventor father. While this plot itself isn’t the most interesting thing on the planet, it is one of the few times where we see the Straw Hats just enjoying some peace and good-humored fun bantering. Rivers, waterfalls, restaurants, and candy rain, these filler episodes will make anyone wish they were canon because of how wholesome they are.

9. Episode 197: Sanji the Cook! Proving His Merit at the Marine Dining Hall!

Overall, this filler arc is quite possibly one of the best built-up short arcs in the series, even if it is not canon. Placed in the Sky Island saga, this episode shows every single Straw Hat infiltrating themselves among the Marines’ ship. Chopper is the doctor with a ship filled with sick marines, Nami discovers the Marines were in dire need of two cooks — whose roles are later filled with Sanji and Luffy — and Zoro just getting in some trouble because he is still Zoro. All in all, this fun arc is a fantastic glimpse into Sanji’s cooking expertise, and clearly, the Marines are lacking when it comes to their food knowledge.

8. Episode 214: A Seriously Heated Race! Into the Final Round!

This small competitive story in the Long Ring Long Land arc is comprised of episodes 213 and 214, and boy, it is quite the ride. With a creative storyline showing the female power of the Straw Hats is by far one of the best fillers in the entire anime. Zoro and Sanji fans are undeniably well-fed as the duo works (successfully!) together without being at each other’s throats, and Usopp and Nami form a formidable bully team to destroy their opponents’ spirits, and surprisingly, are brilliant skaters. Luffy, on the other hand, faces a new challenge that he can’t seem to overcome: Roller skating.

7. Episode 50: Usopp vs Daddy The Father! Showdown at High Noon!

While this may be an old episode, with undeniably vintage-looking animation, it provides a much-requested insight into Usopp’s lineage. Early on, we learn that Usopp is the son of Yasopp, the sniper from the Red Pirates, though they have never met face to face (despite what Red claims). However, in this episode, we see how Yasopp’s fame extends to the blue seas when Usopp faces an opponent who had previously been defeated by his father. Daddy is a skilled gunman who challenges Usopp after the Straw Hat chases a little girl who stole his goggles. Overall, this episode is a great indicator that Usopp is destined to follow in his father’s footsteps one day.

6. Episode 782: The Devil’s Fist — A Show Down! Luffy vs. Grount!

From time to time, One Piece will introduce some of the most interesting marines in filler episodes, and that’s exactly what happened in this exact episode from the Zou arc. Introducing Grount, Bonham, and Zappa as the marine antagonists that fight against the Straw Hats, the audience also sees a new side to Aokiji as a professor. Unexpectedly, this trio used to train under the admiral and later on, had to fight Luffy unexpectedly. Expecting to win, neither of the trainees was truly ready for what was to come, but in the end, this episode goes to show how even the Marines ought to fight to become stronger and learn, much like the pirates we’ve come to know and love.

5. Episode 200 – Luffy and Sanji’s Daring Rescue Mission!

Also, a part of the — arguably — best filler arc in the entire show is episode 200 titled “Luffy and Sanji’s Daring Rescue Mission.” After the Straw Hats accidentally enter a Marines quarter, they’re forced to infiltrate the group and organize a daring escape as they attempt to flee from the mess they just started. This particular episode introduces one of the funniest comedy bits in the entire series, almost making us think it would be canon due to how Odaesque it is. After all, who could forget Usopp and Zoro’s prank on the iconic Condoriano?

4. Episode 384: Brook’s Great Struggle! Is the Path to Becoming a True Comrade Rigorous?

Episode 384 is a funny albeit touching filler episode that truly makes us appreciate the mundane days of the Straw Hats. Focused on Brook as the new addition to the crew, and his struggles to fit in this found family. Hoping to bring as much comfort to his crew as his friend Laboon once did to his late crew, Brook keeps trying (and failing) at helping the Straw Hats in their numerous shenanigans and oddities. Unfortunately, he feels as if he doesn’t fit among the rest after the continuous failures, only to take a nap and realize that he’s truly found the people that make him the most comfortable he’s been in over 50 years. So grab a tissue before watching this one.

3. Episode 101: Showdown in a Heat Haze! Ace Vs. the Gallant Scorpion!

Episodes with Luffy and Ace together are scarce, and for this reason, I wholly treasure every single one of them — even if they’re fillers. Episode 101 is a filler from the Alabasta arc, in which we see a rare image of Ace hanging out with his brother and the rest of the Straw Hats. At first, it appears to be another wholesome episode, that is until we meet Scorpion — a bounty hunter chasing Ace. This episode not only introduces incredibly complex characters (like Scorpion himself) but also showcases Ace’s unimaginable strength. And yes, it made me cry because, well – Ace.

2. Episode 206: Farewell, Marine Fortress! The Last Battle for Escape!

Almost capable of being a canon episode with canon events, episode 206 ends the G-8 arc in the most wonderful of ways. Filled with adventure and the turning page for the Straw Hats, this filler shows the battle between Jonathan and the pirate crew. The crew comes together to work as a group, using each member’s strengths to prepare their escape and fight against the Marines. This filler episode encompasses everything that makes One Piece worth watching: adventure, laughs, and the perfect harmony between all of the Straw Hats.

1. Episode 807: A Heartbreaking Duel – Luffy vs. Sanji – Part 1

I continuously debated whether or not to add this episode to the listicle, but in the end, my broken heart won. Episode 807 is a complicated episode to navigate. It isn’t entirely canon, and it isn’t entirely a filler, but to be honest, if it were just a canon event in the manga — we’d all believe it. In general, this episode is the tipping point for Sanji and Luffy’s (one-sided) future fight, building up tension by showcasing their friendship until this moment, and adding even more fuel to the fire by showing bits and pieces of Sanji’s harsh childhood. This episode will warm and yet worry every fan’s heart, which will undeniably ache as we head to episode 808.

Overall, if you truly want to enjoy the little moments that show the life of the Straw Hats on a day-to-day basis, all filler episodes are very much recommended. However, if you’re slightly pickier — as am I — this list will certainly be the perfect way to navigate One Piece fillers.