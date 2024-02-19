All ‘One Punch Man’ arcs in order

Even those who aren’t familiar with One or most of his works, they have certainly heard about the author’s most overpowered character, Saitama. One Punch Man‘s protagonist is undoubtedly among the strongest and fastest in the anime scene, with a reputation that precedes him. Thus, it’s never surprising to see folks wanting to know more about the series itself.

Although Saitama is what initially draws everyone in, it is One Punch Man‘s quirky characters and the perfect blend of action with comedy that makes them stay. Despite — or perhaps due to it — being a satire of the shonen genre and superheroes at large, this has become one of the most popular manga and anime series in modern times. Fortunately for fans, the story shows no signs of coming to a close any time soon.

Whether you’re new to this world or have already gotten acquainted with it, though, there is always something to learn. In this case, it’s One Punch Man‘s structure, which can be helpful information to have when you feel like discussing, analysing or even rereading a particular section of the story. Like most other anime and manga series, this one is organized into arcs.

One Punch Man story arcs

Right now, One Punch Man is divided into four sagas, which comprise 19 arcs in the manga. Out of those, 14 have been fully adapted into anime format, while another — the Monster Association arc — only got its early stage animated in the last few episodes of season 2. Once the next season comes out, we’ll undoubtedly get into the nitty gritty of it, but in the meantime, here are all the story arcs in the One Punch Man manga and anime, listed:

Introduction Saga

Saitama Introduction arc — manga chapters 1-4, episode 1

House of Evolution arc — manga chapters 5-11, episodes 2-3

Paradise Group arc — manga chapters 12-15, episode 4

Hero Association Saga

National Superhero Registry arc — manga chapters 16-19, episodes 5-6

Rumored Monster arc — manga chapter 20, episode 6

Giant Meteor arc — manga chapters 21-22, episode 7

Sea Monster arc — manga chapters 23-29, episodes 8-10

Alien Conquerors arc — manga chapters 30-37, episodes 10-12

King arc — manga chapters 38-39, episode 13

Human Monster Saga

Garou Introduction arc — manga chapters 40-41, episodes 13-14

The Blizzard Group arc — manga chapters 42-45, episodes 13-14

Hero Hunt arc — manga chapters 46-51, episode 15

Monster Raid arc — manga chapters 52-65, episodes 16-18

Super Fight arc — manga chapters 66-77, episodes 18-21

Monster Association arc — manga chapters 78-170, episodes 21-present

Neo Heroes Saga

Psychic Sisters arc — manga chapters 171-183

Neo Heroes Introduction arc — manga chapters 184-192

Cruel Dragon arc — manga chapter 193

Ninjas arc — manga chapters 193-present

Now that you’re aware of all the arcs in One Punch Man and know exactly where each one begins and ends, you can rewatch or reread your favorites. I’m willing to bet that you’ll love them just as much as you did the first time around.