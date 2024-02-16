Is there a ‘One Punch Man’ season 3 release date?

When asked about the strongest anime character of all time, several different ones may come to mind, but one thing is for sure: Saitama is always there. One Punch Man‘s protagonist is among the most overpowered protagonists we’ve ever seen, and he hasn’t even reached his full potential.

For two seasons, Saitama has been proving that there is merit to his workout routine, as he crushes every single villain that steps in his path. Without breaking a sweat, I must add. That said, the self-proclaimed hero hunter we got to know in season 2 has the making of a worthy opponent, although we are yet to see him at his best (or worst, depending on how you look at it). Luckily, we’ll get to see more of Garou in season 3 of One Punch Man.

Announced in August 2022, the new season is expected to continue adapting the Monster Association arc, expanding on the conflict between monsters and heroes. Of course, judging by the source material, Garou will be a key player, so fans of this character have something to look forward to. The only question that remains is when exactly season 3 is coming out.

Image via J.C.Staff Studio

For the time being, season 3 of One Punch Man doesn’t have a release date, nor a confirmed release window. This is tragic news to any fans like myself, who have been waiting for more episodes since season 2 concluded its run in January 2020. The wait has been long, but if we take a moment to think it through, it’s not too surprising, as we had to wait three years between seasons 1 and 2.

That said, it’s hard not to be worried about the lack of news. With season 3 reportedly being animated by MAPPA, One Punch Man may have fallen victim to the studio’s behind-the-scenes issues, which have also impacted anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen. Then again, spending years without any sort of update on a MAPPA project is something that fans have already gotten way too familiar with. (The studio may have forgotten about the Yuri!!! on Ice movie, but we certainly haven’t.)

Despite all that, without a cancellation announcement, at least we know that the third season of One Punch Man is still in the works, and that’s what’s truly important here. It’s just a matter of time until we see Saitama back on our screens, but in the meantime, you can catch up on the manga or rewatch the first two seasons on Hulu and Crunchyroll.