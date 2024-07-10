‘Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian’ Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Somehow, an anime about a girl who speaks Russian has made its way onto our television screens, and for some reason, we’re actually invested in this unique Slavic and Japanese bilingual story titled Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian. It may be the animation by Doga Kobo, or just the incredibly addictive plot, but whatever it is, it’s working.

Two episodes have already been released on Crunchyroll, introducing us to Masachika and Alya, our two protagonists. Alya is the most popular girl at school, with her silver hair and bright blue eyes — traits from her Russian side of the family — while Masachika is your typical high school student who enjoys anime and playing games. To Alya, though, he’s anything but average, and she has a huge crush on her seatmate.

Through playful taunts in Russian, Alya is always confessing to Masachika, knowing he wouldn’t understand a word she’s saying. Here’s the kicker, though: Masachika also knows Russian, and he understands everything Alya is saying. This charming Shojo will soon air its third episode, and you won’t want to miss it.

When is episode 3 of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian coming out?

The third episode of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian will be released on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, 17th July, at 11:30 PM (JST). The episode length will be between 20-25 minutes, and the entire season is expected to consist of 12 episodes in total. With that said, here are some other time zones for the episode release in your area.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time July 17, 2024 12:30 pm (ET) Central Time July 17, 2024 1:30 p.m. (CT) British Summer Time July 17, 2024 7:30 am (BST) Central European Time July 17, 2024 8:30 p.m. (CET)

If you do want to read the original light novel by SunSunSun, you can do so on Yen Press, where you can buy digital or paperback versions. A double feature of a cool story is always a good idea.

