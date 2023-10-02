‘Berserk of Gluttony’ episode 1 release date for subs and English dub

Imagine being hungry all the time. Sounds pretty nightmarish, right? Well, that’s only until you realize that this hunger is satiated by consuming the souls of your mortal enemies; those who have betrayed not just you, but also your family and even your cows. Setting aside the grim aspect, this is the simplified premise of Berserk of Gluttony, the new Crunchyroll anime that has just debuted on the platform.

If this story doesn’t sound familiar to you, there’s a good reason: the light novel was only released in 2020, and we’re all well aware that the start of that decade was a rocky time for the world. Shortly after, the manga, published by Micro Magazine, also hit the shelves. As of now, there are five volumes available. However, the real game-changer is expected to be the anime adaptation that has just been released. Here’s where you can catch it, either subbed or dubbed!

Where to watch Berserk of Gluttony?

Animated by A.C.G.T. and distributed by Crunchyroll, Berserk of Gluttony was released on October 1, just in time for some ghoulish Fall days. Alongside its unique world where everyone is bestowed with a unique ability, the first episode was also accompanied by subtitles for all of our enjoyment, but the future may just be a little grim for dub fans.

The episode did not debut with a dub feature. In fact, Crunchyroll has not yet confirmed whether or not the series will have a dub at all, although it is very likely that it will. Remember that patience is a virtue, and it took quite a few years until One Piece fans could have an official dub – so we can wait a little longer for any confirmation. If a dub is confirmed, however, it will likely come 2-3 weeks after the series premiere.

For the time being, though, the second episode will finally reach the screens on October 8, meaning you won’t even have to wait that long for it. However, if you’re too impatient for both the anime and the dub, the manga is also available to read in English on Seven Seas, or alternatively, the light novel is also available on the same platform.