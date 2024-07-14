Blue Lock: Episode Nagi arrived just in time to save Blue Lock fans from perishing during the long wait for a second season. The beloved sports anime, adapted from the manga of the same name, has only one season so far but the ending and post-credits of Episode Nagi hints at what’s to come.

As the film’s title suggests, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi follows Nagi instead of the show’s usual main character, Yoichi, but don’t make the mistake of thinking the movie isn’t connected to the show. Many anime movies aren’t completely canon but Episode Nagi essentially follows the same plot as the first season of the anime, just from a different perspective.

If you watched the movie all the way to the end, then you know it concludes in much the same way the first season did. But if you left the theater when the credits began to roll, you missed out on not one but two post-credits scenes. Both scenes offered some insight into where Blue Lock will be heading in season 2.

What happens in the post credits of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi?

The first post-credits scene takes place 50 days after the ending of Episode Nagi. We see Ego giving the Blue Lock XI team a pep talk as they prepare for their big match against Japan’s under-20s team. Reo gives Nagi some advice and endearingly calls his old best friend by his nickname. Does this mean the two will reconcile in the second season?

Not necessarily. The second post-credits scene actually happens during the match itself which has gone into overtime. Reo, visibly tense, watches the game from the bench as other teammates from the Blue Lock program show up to spectate. His peers suggest that it’s time for Reo to make a move against Nagi and Reo agrees. Then the film officially ends.

There’s a lot to think about before the next season. As a fan who hasn’t read the manga, I’m on the edge of my seat. Will Reo and Nagi be friends again? Can anyone truly be friends at this level of competition? Will the team win the match and save the Blue Lock program? I’m thinking it’s likely (just imagine how anticlimactic it would be to end on that note) but I can’t blame Reo for being anxious; his entire soccer career and that of all the Blue Lock participants rests on the result of this game. I can’t wait to see how the match unfolds when Blue Lock returns on Oct. 5, 2024.

