‘Blue Lock’ season 2 release date and new voice actors, confirmed

Isagi and the rest of the Blue Lock team are about to light up the stadiums with season 2. While the anime has been greenlit for a second season since May, fans had to wait a little extra longer for a release date. Now, the official website of the anime, as well as its X account, jointly announced when the footballers will score their way into our screens again.

Blue Lock will officially return on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at 23:30 JST, and will have 14 episodes. Studio Eight Bit returns to animate, so we know there will be consistency in quality. Tetsuki Watanabe will direct, while the script will be handled by Taku Kishimoto, and Masaru Shindo will return as the anime’s character designer. After its Japanese debut, Blue Lock will be available on Crunchyroll.

New and returning voice actors

Over the months, Blue Lock has been announcing newer cast members, and two more new names will be joining the cast. Satoshi Hino will voice Oliver Aiku, while Akihisa Wakayama takes on the voice role of Shuto Sendo.

The original cast members are:

Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri

Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi

Yuki Uno as Rensuke Kunigami

Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira

New cast members that were previously announced are:

Yuichi Nakamura as Shido Ryuse

Kakeru Hatano as Nijiro Nanase

Eiji Mikami as Yo Hiori

Hiro Shimono as Julian Loki

Makoto Furukawa as Karasu Tabito

Takuya Eguchi as Yu Yukimiya Kenyu

Shinchiro Kamio as Leonardo Luna

Kengo Kawanishi as Kageya Otoyo

Blue Lock season 2’s potential plot

Image via Crunchyroll

Due to the number of episodes to expect, there’s a bit of uncertainty about how many chapters of the Blue Lock manga will be adapted. Covering The Third Selection arc is a no-brainer, but if the anime is sped-up, we may finally see the U-20 arc play out. However, it’s best not to hold your breath, as that is more likely to happen in a potential season 3. Either way, season 2 of Blue Lock will see the remaining 35 players compete to win a slot in Blue Lock’s starting eleven lineup.

