‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 3 episode 9 release date and time, confirmed

After an impressively entertaining second animated season (much better than the first, I would argue), everyone was stoked to see more of Kiyotaka Ayanokōji’s story in Classroom of the Elite. And now that season 3 is here, we can’t get enough.

The anime’s newest installment premiered in January and, needless to say, it has been well received by loyal fans of the series. Considering that this season was among the most anticipated winter releases by the anime community, this came as no surprise. Now that we’re eight episodes deep into season 3, the hype doesn’t seem to have changed, with fans continuing to look forward to discovering what happens next.

That said, it’s going to be hard to follow up on episode 8, because it may very well have been the best that we’ve seen so far in the season. Thus, we can only hope that episode 9 delivers some quality content as it dives into the aftermath of the Class Poll Special Test. Expectations are high, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. First and foremost, fans need to know exactly when the episode will be made available.

When does Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 9 come out?

Season 3 of Classroom of the Elite releases new episodes every Wednesday, and this time will be no different. Episode 9 is scheduled to air in Japan on Feb. 28 at 10:30pm JST, and those residing in the country will be able to watch it live on AT-X. Naturally, Japanese folks are lucky to be the first ones setting sights on new content each week, but international fans have nothing to worry about, as they always get to join in on the fun sooner or later.

As has been the case up until now, Classroom of the Elite fans from around the globe will be able to watch season 3, episode 9 with English subtitles when it drops on Crunchyroll on Feb. 28, roughly half an hour after it airs in Japan. For your convenience, here is a list of the approximate times at which the episode is expected to release on streaming in different time zones:

Central Time (CT): Feb. 28 at 8am

Mountain Standard Time (MST): Feb. 28 at 7am

Pacific Time (PT): Feb. 28 at 6am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Feb. 28 at 2pm

Despite how much you may be liking season 3 of Classroom of the Elite, there aren’t many episodes left until it wraps up, so make sure not to miss even a single one. It’s best that you enjoy this ride while you still can.