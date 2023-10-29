‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 3 release window, plot, first look, and more

Kiyotaka, Suzune, and Kikyō — along with the other elites at the Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School — will soon return to the screens to complete their first year. New visuals for Classroom of the Elite season 3 have been released, teasing the return of the beloved anime – albeit with a slight delay.

Originally a light novel written by Shōgo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose, Classroom of the Elite spawned both a manga and an anime adaptation, keeping people hooked to it in every form, owing to its unique plot. The first season of the Lerche-produced anime adaptation debuted in July 2017 and was followed by the release of a second season in July 2022 after a 5-year-long hiatus.

The first two seasons of the anime adapted 44 chapters of the original light novel, spanning up to Volume 7.5. Fans are now eagerly anticipating a third season to see how the narrative goes forward. Season 3 of Classroom of the Elite is expected to animate the final four volumes of the light novel series from Volume 8 to 11.5, which will wrap up our characters’ first year in high school.

The season 2 finale came out on Sept. 26, 2022, which means we’ve already been waiting for a year for the next season. Is Classroom of the Elite going on another hiatus? And when is season 3 coming out? Here’s everything we know about Classroom of the Elite season 3 so far.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 release window

The cast of Classroom of the Elite disclosed that both seasons 2 and 3 were in development in a now-private Livestream which officially confirmed that season 3 is happening. However, the release of season 3 was briefly postponed from its original schedule for this year.

On June 22, 2023, Kadokawa announced the delay through the light novel cover of 2nd Year Volume 9.5, which read, “Classroom of the Elite season 3 will start airing in 2024.” However, following an official reveal at New York Comic Con in October 2023, Crunchyroll officially announced plans to simulcast the new season via its official website. The anime is expected to grace our screens in January as part of the Winter 2024 anime lineup.

While an exact release date is yet to be announced, we can rest easy knowing the season is happening soon now. As always, Crunchyroll will provide fans with access to Kiyotaka’s exploits throughout the new year. Although the English dub release date for Classroom of the Elite season 3 has not yet been announced either, given the popularity of the show, it is most likely going to be a Simuldub on Crunchyroll.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 plot

Classroom of the Elite is set in Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School, a seemingly perfect institution offering 100,000 yen monthly stipends and boasting a 100% employment and college entry rate. The story revolves around Kiyotaka Ayanokōji, a brilliant and physically gifted kid in Class D, comprised of academically challenged individuals labeled as “defective.” His classmates Suzune Horikita and Kikyō Kushida also take a central stage when Kiuotaka befriends them and discovers the truth about their school.

Season 3 will take our main characters to a special boot camp deep in the mountains. This outing will take a dramatic turn with the introduction of a “mixed training camp,” forcibly separating the first years based on gender into six groups. Thus, our protagonists will need to get together with the groups of second and third-year students, which includes various enemies and friends.

Bonus points will be awarded to the students from the three groups with the highest average points. On the other hand, the group leader who finishes last will be expelled from the school! Mutual adversaries will have to band together in this tumultuous situation, regardless of emotional entanglements. Will Class D return to campus unharmed? We’ll find out in season 3.

How long will Classroom of the Elite season 3 be?

Beginning in 2015 and ending in 2019, Shogo Kinugasa’s original light novel’s first-year arc (which will be fully adapted with the anime’s third season) consisted of 11 major volumes and three collections of short stories, numbered Volumes 4.5, 7.5, and 11.5, respectively.

Volumes 4 through 7 of the original light novel series, along with a plot from 7.5, were adapted in Classroom of the Elite anime season 2. There have been 11 full Tankobon volumes published in Japan thus far, or technically 11.5 when the supplementary material is taken into account. This indicates that we have more than enough content for a full-fledged third season, having at least 13 episodes.

Classroom of The Elite season 3 first look

Crunchyroll has released an enticing new poster that will heighten fan anticipation for the upcoming season and give us a tantalizing peek at what’s in store for our favorite characters.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 cast

Season 3 of Classroom of the Elite will carry on from where season 2 left off. So, it is reasonable to presume that all of the primary characters will return. There have been no replacements announced for the former cast members. The whole primary dub cast of Classroom of the Elite season 3 — who will reprise their roles — is listed below (via Anime Geek):

Justin Briner as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji

Felecia Angelle as Suzune Horikita

Sarah Wiedenheft as Kikyo Kushida

David Matranga as Manabu Horikita

Brandon McInnis as Ken Sudo

Travis Mullenix as Haruki Yamauchi

Aaron Dismuke as Kanji Ike

Christopher Wehkamp as Rokusuke Koenji

Dallas Reid as Yosuke Hirata

Bryn Apprill as Kei Karuizawa

Matt Shipman as Hideo Sotomura

Michelle Rojas as Maya Sato

Brittney Karbowski as Chiaki Matsushita

Jennifer Alyx as Sae Chabashira

Additionally, Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto — the series’ two original directors — are also back in charge, guaranteeing viewers the same genius that turned the show into a smash success.