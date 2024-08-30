‘Dandadan’ anime release date, confirmed

If you’ve been looking for a new anime to be obsessed with, take this as your sign to get into Dandadan, the wildest anime release of 2024. With series like Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer ending soon, it’s the perfect time for a new anime to take their place.

Enter Dandadan: a show about two high school students who find themselves at odds with the paranormal and the occult. It’s best to experience Dandadan knowing as little about the plot as possible but if you like Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100, and cute romantic comedies, you’ll like Dandadan too.

Before creating the series, the manga’s author Yukinobu Tatsu previously worked as an assistant for Chainsaw Man and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku. Like those manga, Dandadan’s art can be beautifully detailed and extremely silly depending on the situation. Science Saru, the studio behind the anime, has worked on Devilman Crybaby as well as the recent Netflix series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Based on those projects, Dandadan is in good hands.

If you’re interested in giving the anime a shot, here’s when and where to tune in.

When does the Dandadan anime come out?

According to a recently released trailer, the first episodes of Dandadan will be released on Oct. 3, 2024. The show will air weekly on both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If October is too long to wait, a special movie will hit select theaters. Titled Dandadan: First Encounter, the movie comprises the first three episodes and releases on Aug. 31 in Asia, Sept. 7 in Europe, and Sept. 13 in North America.

