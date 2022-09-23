What’s the best ‘Mob Psycho 100’ watch order?

Known for its particular comedy style, as well as its action scenes with supernatural elements, Mob Psycho 100 is truly one of a kind. Following Shigeo Kageyama, a bland-looking middle schooler with amazing psychic powers, this anime series reached immense popularity over the years, conquering the hearts of viewers and critics alike. In fact, Mob Psycho 100 has collected a few awards for its action sequences and animation, often being listed as one of the best anime releases in recent years.

Mob Psycho 100 started out as a manga series created by ONE, the same person responsible for creating One Punch Man – which most people can probably tell by the unique art style. The manga was first released in 2012 and continued being published weekly until 2017, amounting to 101 chapters compiled into 16 volumes. Before the manga reached its conclusion, though, an anime adaptation started being produced, and its first season aired in July of 2016. Right now, the anime has a total of 25 episodes — spanning over two seasons — two OVAs, and 6 special episodes; however, soon enough the episode count will go up, as fans will be graced with a third season of their favorite series.

With Mob Psycho 100 season three about to start, fans might want to rewatch the series in preparation, while others plan on watching it for the first time ever. Regardless of your situation, you’ve come to the right place. Here is the best Mob Psycho 100 watch order, with its upcoming season already included.

Mob Psycho 100 watch order

Mob Psycho 100: Season one

Mob Psycho Mini

Mob Psycho 100 Reigen – The Miraculous Unknown Psychic Note: Despite this OVA being mostly a recap of season one, the events are portrayed through Arataka Reigen’s eyes, and it includes new scenes focused on the character.

Mob Psycho 100: Season two

Mob Psycho 100: The Spirits and Such Consultation Office’s First Company Outing

Mob Psycho 100: Season three

After its third season airs, it’s unlikely that we’ll see more Mob Psycho 100 content, as the upcoming episodes are supposed to cover the final arcs of the manga. Of course, there’s always the possibility of new OVAs being released, but nothing has been announced thus far and with the story’s conclusion, fans should try to keep their expectations low.

You can stream Mob Psycho 100‘s previous seasons right now on Crunchyroll, and if you plan on accompanying season three as it airs, you will be able to do so on the platform as well starting on Oct. 5.