‘Delicious in Dungeon’ episode 16 release date and time confirmed

The first quarter of 2024 has given us a fair share of anime releases, and it’s been a pretty solid treat. A couple, including new debutants such as Solo Leveling and Ninja Kamui, made waves. Given the continuous popularity of the Isekai genre lately, fans have found themselves in love with another new anime, Delicious in Dungeon.

Recommended Videos

Premiering just four days into January and already halfway into its debut season, it has garnered a lot of attention and rightfully so. With a seamless blend of plentiful comedic scenes, heavy action duels, and culinary prowess, you’d be hard-pressed to find anything similar. So, ahead of the latest episode, let’s go over everything you need to know about this fantasy comedy’s next release, and why you should probably start watching if you haven’t already.

Episode 16 of Delicious in Dungeons will hit the airwaves on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST/9:30 am GMT. The anime maintains a weekly release schedule, and it has been confirmed that the first season will consist of 24 episodes. This leaves us with only eight episodes remaining following the next release on Thursday.

Thankfully, if you want to catch up before the next release, you can watch all episodes on Netflix. And yes, both the subbed and dubbed versions are available, so feel free to pick your poison. Non-Netflix subscribers can also catch up on Tokyo MX, BS11, and AT-X.

What to expect from episode 16?

Delicious in Dungeon premises on a fantasy world filled with dungeon exploration. The story opens up with an adventure turning south on a group of adventurers, as the leader’s sister, Falin Touden is eaten after an unsuccessful attempt to slay a dragon. The group manages to escape, but a few, led by a swordsman Laios Touden, a locksmith Chilchuck Tims, and a spellcaster Marcille Donato, are prepared to go back into the labyrinth to rescue Falin before she is completely digested.

Episode 15 saw our adventurers entering a couple of skirmishes with the monsters living in the labyrinth. The most prominent of these was the Cockatrice, which bit Marcille, turning him into a statue. Episode 16 will see the crew stumbling upon another party. While they are set to battle another mysterious creature, its identity will be a major plot twist.

A teaser trailer has also been released for the next episode, so viewers can have a peek at what’s coming. Overall, the upcoming episode is expected to continue the series’ signature blend of fantasy adventure, culinary creativity, and comedic interactions.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more