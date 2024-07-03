Image Credit: Disney
‘Demon Slayer’ trilogy release window, cast, arc, and more

Get ready for the cinematic experience of a lifetime.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 11:11 am

Fans of the Demon Slayer anime are in for a treat as a new three-part movie is in development following the explosive ending of season 4.

The Demon Slayer has been a hit series since its debut in 2019, delivering four action-packed seasons. Season 4, which premiered on May 12, 2024, has concluded with a bang, the kind where the main antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, decides to crash the party at the worst possible moment. Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the leader of the Demon Slayers, made the ultimate sacrifice in the finale. However, his demise was not in vain, as it fueled the fires of vengeance within the hearts of our Hashira, setting them on a collision course with Muzan in his creepy lair — Infinity Castle.

With each season, the demons have gotten deadlier, and the Hashira have gotten, well, Hashira-ier. Now with the confirmation of the upcoming movie trilogy, it’s clear that the story of Tanjiro and his fellow Demon Slayers is far from over.

Demon Slayer movie release date

Well, if history is any indication, the Demon Slayer franchise has never been one to keep fans waiting. With a new release every year, it’s safe to assume that we’ll be getting the first movie in 2025, followed by the next in 2026, and the grand finale in 2027. That’s right, we have got a three-year plan to emotionally destroy ourselves! For those of you holding out hope for a season 5, I’m afraid it’s not in the cards. This trilogy will serve as the conclusion to the Demon Slayer story, meaning there will not be a season 5 of the anime series.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have announced their partnership to bring the Demon Slayer movie trilogy to theaters across the globe. However, this distribution deal excludes select Asian territories, which may have their own arrangements for the release of the Demon Slayer movies.

Cast details

You can take comfort in knowing that the series remains in the capable hands of its talented staff and cast. Haruo Sotozaki, who has directed the anime since its inception, will continue to helm the project at Ufotable. Alongside Sotozaki, Akira Matsushima will reprise his role as chief animation director and character designer. The soundtrack will once again be composed by the dynamic duo of Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina. But we are awaiting more details from the creators.

The ensemble cast also potentially includes:

  • Natsuke Hanae – Tanjiro 
  • Yoshitsugu Matsuoka – Inosuke 
  • Hiro Shimono – Zenitsu 
  • Toshihiko Seki – Muzan Kibutsuji 
  • Kana Hanazawa – Mitsuri Kanroji 
  • Tomokazu Sugita – Gyomei Himejima 
  • Ken’ichi Suzumura – Obanai Iguro 
  • Kengo Kawanishi – Muichiro Tokito 
  • Tomokazu Seki – Sanemi Shinazugawa 
  • Takahiro Sakurai – Giyu Tomioka 
  • Saori Hayami – Shinobu Kocho 
  • Maaya Sakamoto – Tamayo

With Ufotable at the helm, expectations are sky-high. Will these movies shatter records like the Mugen Train? Only time will tell.

