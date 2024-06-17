‘Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ chapter 153 release date, confirmed

If you are into shonen, you might have spent some serious couch time with The Seven Deadly Sins. Fast forward to now, and it’s their kids causing the chaos.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse continues in the same universe and is loosely based on the Arthurian legends. Since its 2021 debut, the series has churned out 16 volumes, each packed with as much action, if not more, and an intricate plot that promises even greater adventures. At the center of this epic tale is Percival, a young boy thrust into a destiny he never asked for. Targeted by the forces of Camelot, he finds an unlikely ally in Lancelot, the son of Ban from the Seven Deadly Sins. Together, they embark on a journey to unite the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, a group prophesied to bring about the end of the world. Talk about a heavy burden for a kid to bear!

This brings us to chapter 153, where the knights are scrambling to pull it all together and continue their mission.

So, when can you dive into chapter 153 of Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

Screengrab via TMS Entertainment YouTube

Chapter 153 is set to drop on June 19, 2024, at 12 am JST and will be available through Kodansha. The chapter is gearing up to be a cornerstone in the unfolding story, so expect big revelations and probably a cliffhanger.

Here are the release timings for the upcoming chapter across different time zones:

Time Zone Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) 7:00 am Central Standard Time (CST) 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 3:00 pm Central European Time (CET) 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 pm Philippine Time (PHT) 11:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) 12:30 am

Be sure to gather your snacks and anticipate a juicy cliffhanger.

