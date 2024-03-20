‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ episode 28 release date and time, confirmed

As March nears its end, the finale of the feel-good fantasy drama Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has come knocking at the door. After 27 magical episodes, season 1 of the adventure anime is ending soon with the 28th episode.

The mysterious other-worldly elven mage Frieren found her way into every fantasy fan’s heart with her easy-going and strong personality. The anime follows her story after she defeats the Demon King in a ten-year quest with her party members Himmel, Eisen, and Heiter. After she returns to the capital fifty years later, Heiter leaves his young human apprentice Fern with her, and she sets out to retrace the path to the Demon King’s castle with her new friends in search of magical knowledge.

Along with her newfound friends Fern, Stark, and Sein, Frieren embarks on a journey to the far north, reminiscing memories of her original group on the way. After Madhouse turned this refreshing adventure manga into an anime, fans have been following the group on their quest since September 2023. As the old saying goes, time runs fast when you are enjoying it — none of us noticed when the adventure grew 27 episodes long. And even though Frieren’s elven nature grants her an extremely long lifespan, the anime cannot go on forever.

As much as we wish to continue seeing her magical story in the far ends of the world, season 1 of the popular anime is concluding with episode 28.

What is the release date of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End episode 28?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season 1 episode 28 is set to hit the screens on Friday, March 22, 2024. The episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll outside Asian regions and will air on the NTV Networks in Japan. So far, episodes one through twenty-four are available in English dubs on Crunchyroll. So, viewers who wish to catch the finale in English will have to wait a little longer to experience the episode in its full glory.

But for those who want to watch it anyway (dubbed or not dubbed), here is the release time of episode 28, depending on where you are:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 7.00 am, March 22

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 9:00 am, March 22

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2:00 pm, March 22

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm, March 22

Philippine Time (PST): 10.00 pm, March 22

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End episode 27 recap

Frieren’s journey with her new travel companions has been eventful so far. However, the latest episode took the series to a new emotional depth as the third stage of the First-Class Mage Exam concludes. With Serie finally realizing Fern’s talent and potential and passing her in the exam, Fern will now lead the party through the Northern Lands. Serie’s continuous efforts to try to persuade Fern to become her apprentice have also failed, as the latter declares herself as Frieren’s apprentice.

Denken, Übel, Land, Wirbel, and Methode have also passed the exam, but Fern and her group now have to bid adieu to them. The anime has thus far adapted the original manga completely until chapter 57 and partially moved to chapter 58. So, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End second cour’s finale episode 28 will most probably adapt the following chapters, i.e., 58-60.