Funimation added new dubs to its Winter 2022 lineup today, announcing imminent releases dates for some of its biggest series from this season and 2021.

CloverWork’s take on Shinichi Fukuda’s My Dress-Up Darling is a sartorial romcom about cosplay. Directed by Keisuke Shinohara, the show is currently number nine on MyAnimeList’s Top Airing Anime list. The English dub premieres Jan. 29, featuring voice actors and musicians Amalee and Paul Dateh as Marin and Wakana, respectively.

Another popular winter series from CloverWorks, Akebi’s Sailor Uniform, is getting a dub on Jan. 29. Directed by Miyuki Kuroki, the series adapts mangaka Hiro’s seinen manga of the same name. Megan Shipman voices the titular Komichi Akebi, who just wants to wear her new school uniform and make friends in this slice of life anime.

Shipman is cast alongside:

Tia Ballard as Kao

Erica Schroeder as her mother Yuwa

Greg Dulcie as Taira

Pam Dougherty as the principal

Kristen Ms. Tamura

Suzie Yeung as Erika

Funimation's Winter 2022 Dub Lineup 1 of 8

Click to skip 'My Dress-Up Darling' Key Art Image Funimation

'Akebi’s Sailor Uniform' Key Art Image Funimation

'Tribe Nine' Key Art Image Funimation

'Scar on the Praeter' Key Art Image Funimation

'She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man' Key Art Image Funimation

'LBX Girls' Key Art Image Funimation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc' Key Art' Image Funimation

Click to zoom

Tribe Nine is a superpowered cyberpunk sports anime directed by Yū Aoki at Liden Films. Co-produced by Funimation, the series is just the first part in the multimedia series from Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka. A video game and webtoon are in the works as well.

The English voice cast stars:

Jacob Hopkins as Shun Kamiya

Casey Mongillo as Haru Shirokane

Phillip Sacramento as Taiga

Brittney Karbowski as Saori Arisugawa

Kevin D. Thelwell as Santaro Mita

Brendan Blaberas Manami Daimon

Joshua Waters as the quadruplets Ichiro, Jiro, Saburo, Shiro

Tribe Nine’s English dub premiers Jan. 31.

And premiering almost a year after the series’ initial release, studio GoHands Scar on the Praeter’s English dub debuted today, Jan. 28, starring A.J. LoCascio as Eiji, Ryan Colt Levy as Yamato, and Darrel J. Delfin as Kazuma. That’s not all, though. Dubs for She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man and LBX Girls were released earlier this month alongside Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc’s long-awaited dub.

Crunchyroll previously announced its winter dub lineup.