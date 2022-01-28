Funimation announces new slate of dubs for Winter 2022 lineup
Funimation added new dubs to its Winter 2022 lineup today, announcing imminent releases dates for some of its biggest series from this season and 2021.
CloverWork’s take on Shinichi Fukuda’s My Dress-Up Darling is a sartorial romcom about cosplay. Directed by Keisuke Shinohara, the show is currently number nine on MyAnimeList’s Top Airing Anime list. The English dub premieres Jan. 29, featuring voice actors and musicians Amalee and Paul Dateh as Marin and Wakana, respectively.
Another popular winter series from CloverWorks, Akebi’s Sailor Uniform, is getting a dub on Jan. 29. Directed by Miyuki Kuroki, the series adapts mangaka Hiro’s seinen manga of the same name. Megan Shipman voices the titular Komichi Akebi, who just wants to wear her new school uniform and make friends in this slice of life anime.
Shipman is cast alongside:
- Tia Ballard as Kao
- Erica Schroeder as her mother Yuwa
- Greg Dulcie as Taira
- Pam Dougherty as the principal
- Kristen Ms. Tamura
- Suzie Yeung as Erika
Tribe Nine is a superpowered cyberpunk sports anime directed by Yū Aoki at Liden Films. Co-produced by Funimation, the series is just the first part in the multimedia series from Danganronpa creator Kazutaka Kodaka. A video game and webtoon are in the works as well.
The English voice cast stars:
- Jacob Hopkins as Shun Kamiya
- Casey Mongillo as Haru Shirokane
- Phillip Sacramento as Taiga
- Brittney Karbowski as Saori Arisugawa
- Kevin D. Thelwell as Santaro Mita
- Brendan Blaberas Manami Daimon
- Joshua Waters as the quadruplets Ichiro, Jiro, Saburo, Shiro
Tribe Nine’s English dub premiers Jan. 31.
And premiering almost a year after the series’ initial release, studio GoHands Scar on the Praeter’s English dub debuted today, Jan. 28, starring A.J. LoCascio as Eiji, Ryan Colt Levy as Yamato, and Darrel J. Delfin as Kazuma. That’s not all, though. Dubs for She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man and LBX Girls were released earlier this month alongside Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc’s long-awaited dub.
Crunchyroll previously announced its winter dub lineup.